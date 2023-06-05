6 Myths About Booking a Flight for a Cruise

6. Booking airfare on your own gives you more control

Purchasing tickets on your own might seem like an option to have more say in travel times and preferences. You can choose your preferred airline for earning frequent flyer miles, use your status privileges to get a good price or perks or even pay for the flight with miles. You can choose your routing and flight times for the best possible travel experience.

But when unforeseen problems arise, you might feel less in control than you thought. What happens if a flight is delayed and you miss the ship leaving? Or if, during hurricane season, your ship is stranded at sea and you miss your flight home? It's on you to try to rebook your travel plans, sometimes with the frustration and expense of doing so from the ship or an airport in an unfamiliar city.

However, if you buy a ticket through a cruise line's air department, help is often available in unexpected situations. For instance, the cruise line might offer to help make sure you meet up with the ship, even if your flight gets delayed due to weather. Or it could help you rebook flights if plans change, due to mechanical or weather issues, during the cruise. And while itinerary-altering problems are rare midcruise, they do happen, and you might prefer the peace of mind afforded by cruise line air.

