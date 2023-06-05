You haven’t had much luck searching for that "perfect bag" in John Lewisl, but there's a chance you'll find it on your next cruise -- and for a good price. Cruise lines continue to expand their retail options, with many ships now offering at-sea versions of your favourite land-based stores. The best part: Onboard shopping is duty-free as long as you stay within your government-issued allowance, meaning you don't have to pay the local tax and can land a great deal if you do your research.

If you want to shop for fun finds beyond the typical logowear and destination souvenirs, browse these six popular land-based shops you can find on cruises. (Note: Limited quantities of big-name brands are generally sold in onboard souvenir shops; our list highlights only full-sized boutiques.)