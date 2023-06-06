From the moment you lock eyes with your cruise ship on embarkation day, you want nothing more than to rush through the queues, get onboard and start your holiday pronto. Unless you've planned ahead, though, it might not be that easy. Little hurdles like forgetting to print your boarding pass or arriving at peak boarding time without realising it can keep you in the queue longer, dragging out the boarding process.

Preparing ahead of time will make getting to your cruise ship a breeze, but there also are a few ways you can combat the lines, once you get to the terminal.

Follow these five tips to speed up the cruise embarkation process, so you can enjoy that umbrella drink on the pool deck sooner (and smirk at all the unprepared cruisers still stuck in line at the terminal).

1. Check in before you arrive at the terminal

Cruise lines offer the ability to check in online at least a few days prior to sailing, so be sure to take advantage. By getting this step out of the way before you arrive, you'll be able to fill out forms you otherwise have to do at the terminal. You also can print your boarding pass and luggage tags, which will help speed up the process as soon as you arrive. Make sure you attach those printed luggage tags (which indicate your cabin number) to your bags.

2. Avoid arriving at peak boarding time

It's hard to say when the best or worst time to board is -- every cruise is different -- but generally speaking, roughly noon (when regular check-in begins) to 2 p.m. is when most people show up, and when you're bound to run into crowds and long queues. We recommend getting to the terminal either early (11 a.m. to noon), before the rush, or late (after 2 p.m.), when most people are already onboard. You might still have a little wait, but it won't be anything compared to peak boarding time. Just don't arrive too early, as you might find yourself waiting even longer for the previous cruise's passengers to disembark.

3. Bypass the lines with priority boarding

Priority boarding is a perk enjoyed by many suite passengers and upper-tier cruise line loyalty members, but a number of cruise lines allow regular passengers to pay for the same privileges. With priority boarding, you'll have access to a dedicated security and check-in lane, which saves you from waiting in the usual queues. In some cases, this also means your cabin will be ready before others. If you can't avoid peak boarding time, or simply can't stand to wait in the queue, upgrading to priority boarding is worth the extra money.

4. Drop off your luggage with the porters

When you arrive at the terminal, porters will be there to greet you and take your luggage -- which will be delivered to your cabin -- so you don't have to lug around all that weight yourself. You're not obliged to hand over your bags; however, doing so will make it easier for you to move through the security and check-in queues. Our advice? Pack a comfortable carry-on bag with all your essentials, since there's no guarantee how quickly your bags will arrive at your cabin.

5. Have your official documents handy

You'll be asked to show your official documents -- passport, boarding pass and visa (if required) -- more than once during check-in, so it's a good idea to keep them somewhere easily accessible. This way, you're not stuck digging for them at the bottom of your bag, when you could be moving swiftly through the queues. Learn more about which travel documents you'll need for your cruise, as well as other cruise rules and regulations.