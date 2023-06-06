Celebrity Apex will be based in Southampton beginning in May 2024, replacing the older Celebrity Silhouette -- and Cruise Critic got a sneak peek of what this ship has in store for Brits looking for a cruise holiday.
The 2,910-passenger ship is the second in the line's revolutionary Edge-class vessels, and will mainly operate itineraries to brand-new 12-night Norwegian fjords and Arctic Circle sailing calling at Tromso and Norway’s northernmost city Honnigsvag. Mediterranean sailings will also feature on the programme, including a new call to Ibiza.
Here are 6 things Brits will be sure to love about Celebrity Apex.
Celebrity's Edge-class ships (Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Beyond) seem designed for the perfect backdrop to your selfie -- from the hands-in-a-heart-shape sculpture by the main pool deck, to the bright orange Magic Carpet at the side of the ship, to the art you'll find in all the corridors and stairwells, to the Martini-glass-shaped hot tubs, to Eden, the multi-use space at the aft of the ship where you'll find sinuous walkways, foliage and funky art.
If you can afford it, we recommend booking a cabin in The Retreat, Celebrity's gorgeous, suites-only complex, where you get your own dining room, bar area and sundeck, complete with pool and hot tub. If you want to splurge, book a Kelly Hoppen-designed Edge-class Villa, a double-height, glass-enclosed space with stunning views.
Given the choice, we'd likely spend most of our time in Eden, marvelling at the design, taking in the sea views and come evening time, sampling one of the ship's inspired cocktails. The cocktail list can seem overwhelming at first, but with a little help from the mixologist -- i.e. telling him/her what base spirit you like, the size and the mixer -- he/she will soon find the perfect one for you (Ours is The Shaman, a rum-based concoction with a unique smoky finish).
One of the highlights of any Celebrity cruise is watching the barmen precariously stack the glasses at the Martini Bar to pour dozens of drinks at once. These pro-mixologists stack a row of glasses several feet long as part of a nightly show, watched by open-mouthed onlookers, filming the whole thing. All this between bottle flipping and creating the best Martinis at sea at the ice-covered bar.
The aforementioned Magic Carpet also serves as a moveable dining and drinking venue, and Dinner on the Edge, though pricey, is not be missed. You'll be sitting 14 decks up, suspended over the side of the ship, eating an outstanding meal, whipped up by whatever the chef feels inclined to create that day. The sunset views are priceless (and don't worry, there are heaters for chillier climes).
Our favourite outdoor spot on Celebrity Apex, the Rooftop Garden is a beautifully designed park with plenty of seating and nooks and crannies, with real trees and funky metallic tree sculptures which provide shade on a hot day. During the day it's a lovely spot to relax; by night it's perfect for a pre-dinner drink, to watch live music on the main stage or catch a movie on the big screen.