6 Things You'll Love About Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Sunrise is the reincarnation of Carnival Triumph as a more modern, more activity-laden cruise ship. Carnival is pulling out all the stops to add new dining venues, cabins and entertainment options to the reimagined vessel. Here are six things you'll love about this new-to-you ship, debuting in April 2019.
Carnival Sunrise will feature a whopping 14 free and extra-fee restaurants when it debuts (compared to Triumph's original five). Additions include longtime Carnival favorites like Cucina del Capitano, a family-style Italian venue; and the Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse, a date-night and meat-lovers' favorite. It will also offer the Seafood Shack, home to New England-style and freshly caught seafood for lunch and dinner. Newer Carnival venues appearing on Sunrise include Bonsai Sushi Express for grab-and-go rolls and Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que for a lunchtime, alfresco meatfest.
For more info:
Carnival is adding several suites when it transforms Triumph into Sunrise, including new Junior Suites and extended-balcony Grand Suites. But the creme de la creme onboard will be the two new Captain's Suites, set on the lido deck (Deck 9) over the bridge wings. Floor-to-ceiling windows will offer impressive views, and each suite can sleep a family of five in a master bedroom with its own bath and a living room with a double sofa bed and lower pull-down bunk. There's also a separate bathroom with a shower.
No one can complain of sea-day boredom with the wealth of activities being added to the upper decks of Carnival Sunrise. The SportSquare area will offer a ropes course, nine-hole miniature golf course, basketball court and running track. Ping-Pong, foosball and pool tables round out the offerings.
For a splashier afternoon, passengers can head to the newly added Carnival WaterWorks water park area. Speed demons can enjoy the 203-foot-long AquaTunnel slide and 212-foot-long Twister Slide. A kiddie splash park will soak everyone with its 75-gallon "PowerDrencher" tipping bucket.
<!--
-->
Carnival's signature pub with exclusive brew Thirstyfrog Red will liven up the evening hours on Carnival Sunrise. Expect lots of grownup entertainment, such as adult pub trivia, a foosball table and live music.
Another Carnival staple missing from Triumph was the adults-only Serenity sun deck, but Sunrise will more than make up for that with a two-deck version. The kid-free sanctuary features whirlpools and plush chaise lounges for some adult me-time. Oddly, the Serenity sun deck on Sunrise seems to be located adjacent to the kids club area and the entrance to the water slides. It might not be as quiet as hoped, but at least the rugrats shouldn't be underfoot.
Also missing from Triumph were the Cloud 9 Spa staterooms added to several of Carnival's ships over the past few years. These special inside and balcony cabins will be added to Decks 10 and 11 on Sunrise, just below and adjacent to the spa. Each passenger in these spa cabins receives complimentary access to the ship's thermal suite and two free fitness classes. Plus, Cloud 9 Spa cabin bathrooms feature upgraded toiletries, bathrobes and slippers.