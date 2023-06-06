1. Smart Cabins

On new ships, you can expect fast internet and enough plugs and USB ports for your smartphones and other devices. Most also will help you conserve energy through keycard-operated lights. (They turn off when you remove the card as you leave the room.)

Cruise lines are also using smart technology to make your cabin experience more comfortable. A leader in this area is Princess Cruises with its OceanMedallion technology, now available on several ships. Thanks to a quarter-sized medallion given to each passenger, your door will unlock as you approach. The technology also makes it easy to order room service via your smartphone or wager on casino games from the comfort of your bed.

Passengers on Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex can use a proprietary app to open their cabin doors, adjust the lights, open or close the blinds and turn on the air conditioning -- even remotely, so your cabin will be cool and lighted before your return from your evening entertainment. At the push of a button, the top half of a wall of glass opens, transforming an in-cabin space into an open-air balcony (which Celebrity calls an "Infinite Veranda").

In cabins and suites on Virgin Voyages' debut ship Scarlet Lady, mood lighting automatically adjusts based on the time of day. Sensors detect your presence and close the blinds and turn the temperature to eco-saver mode if you're out. Crystal Cruises provides iPads for convenient light and temperature control on its river ships and yachts; on the river ships, you push a button to open the window to create a French balcony.

On MSC Cruises' latest ships, Zoe is an in-cabin, voice-enabled device that you can consult for information about shipboard activities.