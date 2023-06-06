Once upon a time solo cruisers were hit with an array of penalties: the dreaded single supplement, no dedicated activity programme and no single berth cabins.
Things have dramatically changed for solo traveller cruises. Today, solo cruisers can expect more choice of solo cabins, tailored activity programmes, dedicated cocktail parties for mingling, and dining companions hand-picked for compatibility. There are lots of opportunities to be sociable, with classes, seminars and shore excursions, while Gentlemen Hosts ensure ladies travelling alone aren't left with an empty dance card.
Norwegian Cruise Line’s solo cabins, known as Studios, arguably led the charge. With a contemporary design, you'll find them all in one place (so all the people you bump into are solo cruisers) and they include a lounge area for socialising.
Saga Cruises is especially solo friendly, with around 20 percent of cabins dedicated to singles in a range of accommodation categories.
Other lines quickly followed suit, including P&O Cruises, Cunard Line and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. There's now a ship for every traveller who prefers to sail alone -- including the hippest line afloat, Virgin Voyages.
From the best solo cruises from the UK to the best international cruises, here are 10 of the best cruises for solo travellers.
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Epic, based in Barcelona during the summer, broke the mould when it came to single cabins when it launched in 2010. Rebranding their solo cabins 'Studios', clustering them all together (and all interconnecting), and even including a hip lounge for the exclusive use of studio guests.
Studios are now also available on Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Bliss and Pride of America.
The Studios are compact and all inside, but have windows (with shades) that look out onto the corridor. They also have funky, multi-coloured lighting and an unusual bathroom design to maximise space.
Exclusive key-card access to the double-height lounge, which has free tea and coffee and snacks; a wine vending machine and a whiteboard where you can post notes for fellow singles, and start lists for shore excursions.
NCL Solo Cruise Pricing: Studios on Norwegian cruises are priced for one; all other cabins come with single supplements up to 100 percent over standard per person double-occupancy fares.
One of the biggest draws for British holidaymakers to Fred. Olsen solo cruises is the number of ports the line sails from in the UK. Currently sailing from six UK ports, Fred. Olsen solo travellers can embark from Liverpool, Dover, Southampton, Portsmouth, Newcastle and Tilbury.
Another boon, all four ships in the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines fleet offers a wide choice of no single supplement cruises on a range of cabin categories, making it an affordable holiday option for solo travellers.
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' Borealis, which joined the fleet in 2021 along with near-identical Bolette, from roomy Interior cabins measuring 183 square feet to a Single Balcony Suite measuring a luxurious 244 square feet.
On the 1,300-passenger Balmoral there are three single balcony suites, 39 outside single cabins, 13 superior inside cabins and two inside single cabins. The 930-passenger Braemar has two balcony suites, 12 outside single cabins, six superior inside cabins and 15 inside singles. On the 880-passenger Boudicca, there are two single balcony suites, four outside singles and 24 superior inside singles.
Fred. Olsen offers one of the warmest welcomes you're likely to find on a cruise ship. The line's small to medium-sized ships are intimate enough for solo cruisers to meet and mingle with our cruisers, while still offering plenty of choice onboard.
There's plenty of choice when it comes to eating and drinking onboard, too. Boudicca, for example, has three formal dining rooms -- the refined Four Seasons Restaurant, the vibrant Tintagel Restaurant and the smaller Heligan Room.
The informal Secret Garden Café has an alfresco ambience at breakfast and lunch, and serves popular Indian, Thai and Indonesian-themed buffet dinners. The Secret Garden Lounge is the epicentre of life on board, while the most serene room is the Observatory.
Fred. Olsen’s solo cruises look after its singles well, with special activities arranged for single travellers and dance hosts who make sure that everyone who wants one has a dance partner in the evenings.
Whether you're traveling solo or as a single on Royal Caribbean, cruises are easy to find. Royal Caribbean ships with solo cabins include Quantum of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas and Odyssey of the Seas, which each feature 28 studio cabins for solo travelers. Royal Caribbean offers these in a mix of virtual balcony cabins (inside cabins) and solo balcony rooms with 55-square-foot open-air terraces. Studio units all come with full-size beds and range in size from 101 to 119 square feet.
Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas also offer two categories of solo cabins (inside rooms and outside rooms, though none with virtual or true balconies), but only 15 are available, and they're smaller, starting at 96 square feet.
A variety of activities onboard Royal Caribbean ships allows solo cruisers to socialize and have just as much fun at sea as couples and groups. From scuba training in the pool and group fitness activities to wine-tasting demonstrations and cooking classes, solo cruisers can easily keep themselves entertained.
Royal Caribbean Solo Cruise Pricing: Royal Caribbean's studio solo cabins don't incur extra charges (i.e., there is no single supplement); regular cabins booked for a solo traveler come with single supplements up to 100 percent over standard double-occupancy fares.
Virgin Voyages makes booking (and cruising) solo a breeze. All Insider and Sea View cabins are designed for 1 to 3 or 4 “sailors.” Virgin cruise line's website allows solo cruisers to choose “1 sailor” at the beginning of every search for voyages. All prices shown are then automatically converted to the cruise fare for a single, rather than the standard price per person, double-occupancy rate.
Ease of booking aside, the line is also readymade for solo cruisers. Virgin cruises, like Scarlet Lady, offer a wide array of edgy extras and are designed for socializing. From getting a tattoo at sea to the omnipresent DJ in the Roundabout, group yoga and Pilates classes, and racy evening entertainment, there are plenty of spaces and chances to socialize or indulge yourself by yourself.
Virgin Voyages cabins are easily configured (and rearranged mid-cruise) for both sleeping and entertaining, giving solo cruisers all the comfort they need and none of the “welcome to my tiny space” vibe.
Virgin Voyages Solo Cruise Pricing: Single supplements on Virgin Voyages range from 75 to 100 percent of double occupancy rates. Solo pricing is as low as 75% over the standard fare for Insider, Sea View and Sea Terrace cabins, and 100% higher for suites.
All three Cunard ships (four from 2024 when Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, launches) have had single cabins added as part of their 2016-2017 refurbishment programmes -- priced with no single supplements. Fifteen smart Britannia single staterooms were added to Queen Mary 2 in June 2016, during the ship's remastering.
Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria boast nine new Britannia single cabins each, including eight Oceanview rooms with extra-large windows and one inside cabin. These are especially well placed on Deck 2, close to some of the most popular venues -- the Royal Court Theatre, Golden Lion pub and Queens Room ballroom.
Cunard ships’ Social Hosts organise special coffee gatherings, dinners, drinks receptions and daytime activities for solo travellers. When in port, solo cruisers also get the chance to go ashore as part of a group.
Enjoying dancing? If you’re a solo cruiser on one of Cunard’s cruise ships you don’t have to miss out on a Cunard cruise. Cunard provides dance hosts so you can glide across the Queens Room to your favourite ballroom jig.
And if your travel companion of choice is of the furry, four-legged variety, Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 is the proud owner of the only kennels at sea -- complete with Kennel Master -- to transport pets in pampered comfort to and from New York.
Cunard Solo Cruise Pricing: The Cunard single supplement does not apply to the single-occupancy cabins; all other cabins have single supplements ranging from 75 to 100 percent of the standard double-occupancy fares .
The small size of the ships in Silversea's fleet make it easy for solo cruisers to meet people in an intimate setting. Some of the enrichment programs and special-interest cruises ensure a compatible mix of people with like-minded interests, solo or not. That's especially welcome for solo cruisers who want Silversea's pampering level of service alongside adventurous destinations like Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, or Alaska.
Cruises for solo travelers aboard Silversea don't include "single" cabins. However, Silverseas' singles specials do occasionally pop up, helping solo cruisers sail alone without a huge penalty. Solo fares are often 25 to 75 percent above the double-occupancy rate. Singles make up about 7 percent of the line's passenger base, ensuring a good amount of fellow solos onboard any given voyage.
A welcome reception with Champagne is held on every voyage with a large number of solos. Most voyages of more than 10 days also have gentleman hosts onboard as dance partners and shore excursion escorts.
Silversea Solo Cruise Pricing: Single supplements on Silversea can range from 0 to 100 percent (including on Silversea expeditions), depending on the suite type and specials offered.
Seabourn Cruises is ideal for solo cruisers who want a little luxury in their vacation. The line's small ships, with their cozy and social atmosphere, mean that singles won't be overlooked. And getting to know fellow cruisers -- and staffers -- is easy. That's a bonus for solo cruisers looking to hop on any of the line's itineraries, including a Seabourn Mediterranean cruise.
One of Seabourn's loveliest traditions is to have its officers, staff and entertainers host tables at dinner -- not only on a formal evening but just about every night. Solo passengers receive special consideration when it comes to invites, so you really don't have to dine alone if you don't choose to. All cruisers are usually escorted across the dining room by the maitre d' or other staffer, which is a nice touch, especially when you are traveling solo.
Seabourn Solo Cruise Pricing: Seabourn's standard single supplement is 75 percent more than the double-occupancy fare for ocean view, veranda, penthouse and penthouse spa suites and 100 percent more for premium suites. Seabourn occasionally offers single guarantee fares for just 50 percent more than the double-occupancy fares. Note that with these fares, Seabourn selects the room and both location and availability are limited.