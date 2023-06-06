Once upon a time solo cruisers were hit with an array of penalties: the dreaded single supplement, no dedicated activity programme and no single berth cabins.

Things have dramatically changed for solo traveller cruises. Today, solo cruisers can expect more choice of solo cabins, tailored activity programmes, dedicated cocktail parties for mingling, and dining companions hand-picked for compatibility. There are lots of opportunities to be sociable, with classes, seminars and shore excursions, while Gentlemen Hosts ensure ladies travelling alone aren't left with an empty dance card.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s solo cabins, known as Studios, arguably led the charge. With a contemporary design, you'll find them all in one place (so all the people you bump into are solo cruisers) and they include a lounge area for socialising.

Saga Cruises is especially solo friendly, with around 20 percent of cabins dedicated to singles in a range of accommodation categories.

Other lines quickly followed suit, including P&O Cruises, Cunard Line and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. There's now a ship for every traveller who prefers to sail alone -- including the hippest line afloat, Virgin Voyages.

From the best solo cruises from the UK to the best international cruises, here are 10 of the best cruises for solo travellers.