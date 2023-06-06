7 Best Itineraries for Your First Cruise

Ready to book your first cruise? Choosing where to go is one of the first steps -- and sometimes trickier than it seems. Maybe you want an affordable, tropical getaway that takes you to top beaches -- but should you go for the Eastern or Western Caribbean? Or perhaps you're on the fence about cruising, but don't know which cruise regions offer shorter sailings (two to five nights), so you can see if you like it without making a big commitment.

A number of itineraries cater to newbies with varying lengths, easy accessibility and tourist-friendly ports. To help you choose wisely, we've selected the seven best itineraries for your first cruise.