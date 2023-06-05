7 Cool Cruise Ship Escape Rooms You Need to Try

1. "Escape the Rubicon" Puzzle Break on Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas

Located outside of the kids club, "Escape the Rubicon" on Harmony of the Seas is a space-adventure-themed Puzzle Break escape room. For a fee, four to 12 players can climb aboard the S.P.S. Rubicon, a "steam-powered starship" that is scripted to lose power and quickly find itself in danger, forcing participants to solve a series of puzzles in order to restore Rubicon's power source.

The 60-minute experience is so challenging that fewer than 30 percent of groups manage to escape in the hour. But fear not: Just like in land-based escape rooms, an employee is there to provide hints, should you need them.

On Symphony of the Seas, the escape adventure also takes place on S.P.S. Rubicon, but this time it's a "steam-powered submarine," from which up to 10 participants must escape by working together to solve puzzles.