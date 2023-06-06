Ever heard the expression, "eyes bigger than your belly"? If you identify with this, beware the lure of the buffet, especially if you don't want to end up holed up in your cabin with indigestion, or blowing the diet in one fell swoop. It's so easy to be seduced by the wonderful aromas, station after station offering the best in global cuisine and desserts begging for your attention. We have even been known to load up our plates with a stomach-ache inducing combo of Indian, Italian and French cuisine -- and that was just the starter. But you can have too much of a good thing, and it starts right there at the buffet. We know it's tough, but try and exercise a little restraint -- you're on for seven days so you don't need to eat everything at the first meal.
Top Tip: Think how you eat at home -- a sandwich and a salad will often suffice at lunch rather than a Sunday roast.
This is probably one of the most important blunders to avoid -- not making it onto the ship in good time for sailaway, or worse -- watching the ship disappear into the sunset after a white-knuckle taxi ride from the airport. You may think that a couple of hours is more than enough time, but what if your flight is delayed, or god forbid, cancelled? We've learnt by our mistakes and always book a pre-cruise stay the night before sailing, so we know that we'll make it on board in plenty of time. Don't even contemplate the worst case scenarios, get booking that hotel now.
Top Tip: It's always worth taking a carry on bag as your suitcases take a while to arrive to your cabin.
You may be asking yourself, what could possibly go wrong in these havens of tranquility? Quite a lot, actually. The first rule of spa is never turn up bang on time for your appointment -- you need to aim to be there around 10 minutes early to fill out the prerequisite disclaimer form, change into your robe and soak up the zen-like surroundings. If you're a little late, you'll miss valuable treatment time. When you're on the bed, don't natter non-stop to the therapist -- he or she wants you to relax and won't take offence if you decide to catch up on a few zzzs from the night before.
Top Tip: Do not get seduced into buying the overpriced spa products that your therapist will try and sell you after your massage.
Don't let that onboard account go unnoticed, especially if you're on a budget. If your cruise is not all inclusive and you like a tipple, pay attention. To avoid being handed an unexpected bill at the end of the holiday, pay-as-you-go is a no-no. Plan ahead and make the most of any drinks packages on offer; if you're booking through a travel agent, mention it to them as they may be able to secure you a deal. It's also useful knowing your bill ahead of time. On the flip side, if you like a certain gin brand or have a penchant for champagne cocktails, it's worth considering upgrading to a premium package as the standard packages tend to cover drinks only up to a certain amount.
Top Tip: Always, always buy your package before you board -- it's always cheaper than buying onboard.
Last summer, my friend Karen and I cruised the Med, with one of our ports of call being the wonderful city of Barcelona. Having both visited before, we decided to do our own thing, especially as the ship was in port overnight. We shopped, caught the buzz of the Ramblas, sipped cava on the beachfront and enjoyed tapas in Placa Reial. After a lovely evening, we decided on a leisurely stroll to our ship instead of jumping in a taxi as the last port shuttle had already departed. One hour later and we still weren't back -- instead we were stumbling along roads without pavements, nearly fainting in the humidity. Just as panic started to set in, the ship came into view -- and we couldn't get back on board fast enough. Always find out where the cruise terminal is located, and how long it's likely to take you to get back from town.
Top Tip: Remember to change your watch to local time -- not changing the hour is one of the main reasons passengers are late back to the ship.
Being savvy with your devices will almost certainly help save you money. Before the cruise, find out what WiFi packages are available and budget for what you think you will need. On sea days and away from land, if your data roaming is on, the ship will connect to satellites which your phone will then connect to. This is when things can get pricey so switch off data roaming, switch your phone to airplane mode and use the ship's WiFi if you've bought a plan. Don't forget, if your data roaming plan includes certain parts of the world, it may be better to wait till you're in port to use your phone. If you stop at a bar or cafe when on land, you can also use their WiFi hotspot.
Top Tip: Switch to "Airplane" mode the moment the ship is out of range of land signals.
You want your time ashore to be enriching rather than infuriating, so choose excursions wisely: if you want to explore on foot, there's no point in complaining about it from the back of a bus. If you have kids in tow, make sure its suitable -- keeping a constant watch on little Johnny when half the world has descended on St Mark's Square in Venice is not ideal. "We'll meet back at the bus in 10 minutes," your guide says. You may think that's not enough time to get lost but there is inevitably going to be a straggler or two following a "brief" trip to the gift shop or toilets. Do you want to do the walk of shame through the coach with your fellow passengers scowling at you? Thought not…
Top Tip: Sometimes it's often to go it alone, especially in a port you know well (but don't forget the advice above about getting back to the ship on time!).
When traveling internationally, I usually wait until landing at my destination's airport to get local currency. After all, ATMs are everywhere, and offer decent exchange rates. This strategy worked for me on several occasions, but it finally backfired when I traveled to Budapest for a Danube River cruise.
As (bad) luck would have it, every ATM in the airport was out of service. When my prearranged port transfer didn't show up, I had exactly zero Hungarian Forint to pay for alternate transport and the same amount of U.S. dollars to exchange. I then found a taxi with a credit card machine, but the driver couldn't find my ship.
Picture the scene: a penniless American and a non-English-speaking cab driver riding up and down the Danube, in a torrential downpour, as the clock ticked closer and closer to my ship's departure.
After somehow convincing the driver not to leave me on the side of the river (crying sure helped), we finally found the ship. In retrospect, I should have cried a bit more to coax a bank stopover, too. Our itinerary focused heavily on out-of-the-way coastal villages, so we were halfway through the cruise before I could access an ATM.
--Melissa Paloti, Cruise Critic Contributor
I was set to cruise on Hebridean Princess from Scotland right after getting off Queen Elizabeth 2 in Southampton. I booked a connecting flight to Glasgow that I already knew would be a tight squeeze in my itinerary. And, sure enough, I missed that plane.
A later flight was cost prohibitive, so the only option was to rent a stick-shift car and drive nearly the entire length of the U.K., a journey the rental company said would take six hours.
But I had never driven a manual car before, and my girlfriend had never driven on the left side of the road. We were up late on the ship the night before, so by now we were exhausted.
After a few hours of driving on the opposite side of the road, my girlfriend started nodding off. I took over, merging onto a highway with no previous experience with shifters, clutches and feathering. We miraculously arrived in 10 hours, and somehow, Hebridean Princess was still there.
--Ben Lyons, Cruise Critic Contributor
Seasickness has always been my unwanted shipmate. Having previously taken medications with drowsiness as a side effect, I was hopeful during a trip to the Arctic when the maître d' of Silversea Cruises' Prince Albert II suggested I nibble on some crystallized ginger to quell my queasy stomach as it's a great natural seasickness remedy.
He pointed me to a large silver bowl of soft, sugary ginger in the dining room. I wound up scooping out a big handful of these ginger chews and went back to my cabin, where I proceeded to eat them all -- and ended up with a gut-wrenching stomachache for the rest of the night. Acupressure is now my go-to remedy to combat seasickness.
--Elissa Leibowitz Poma, Cruise Critic Contributor
In St. Thomas, I learned to tell time all over again. It was 4:50 p.m., which means it was rush hour, and I had just 40 minutes to cover four miles by safari bus (a mode of public transportation that is a pickup truck with benches in the bed) from the renowned lunch spot Duffy's Love Shack to the pier.
The jungle hills rolled by as we lurched and stopped for what seemed like forever, which led me to think one thing: I was going to miss the ship. With just five minutes to spare, my ship finally materialized. I quickly got out of the cab, jumped turnstiles, slalomed by palm trees, tore into prickers and sprinted past plenty of guffawing locals.
While gasping for air, I stumbled onto the ship just in time, but the clock read 4:35 p.m. instead of 5:35 p.m. As it turns out, not all cruise lines switch ship clocks to local times. On this particular Eastern Caribbean cruise on Carnival Victory, we didn't deviate from EST.
Keep this in mind on your next cruise and use guest services to your advantage as they can help you set your watch to the correct time.
While I was on a Carnival cruise, a fellow passenger boasted that he had eaten three burgers in one sitting at celebrity chef Guy Fieri's poolside burger joint. These burgers aren't like other typical burgers. Imagine three 1,000-plus-calorie burgers that are slathered in layers of fat (beef, Cheez Whiz, mayo, bacon and so forth). That's what he ate in one sitting.
I saw this as a challenge and insisted I could match if not beat his record. The first burger was truly delectable and satisfying. Then, the second was a bit uncomfortable, and the third had me thinking all three would reappear again very soon.
Very fortunately, they didn't, but I spent the rest of the day in my cabin, moaning about the worst stomachache I ever had.
--Ashley Kosciolek, Cruise Critic Contributor
On my first cruise to Europe, I booked the ship's tours in five ports. Little did I realize that these sightseeing excursions were geared toward older travelers, not young, independent explorers like myself.
I spent hours on buses or ambling at a glacial place behind umbrella-waving guides. "Free time" was not long enough to check out each destination, but much longer than my limited interest in souvenir shopping.
Despite arriving back at our bus exactly on time, my friend and I were always the last ones aboard, with several grey-haired tourists giving us the evil eye as we wended our way to the back. From then on, I've always read tour descriptions carefully and am now very picky about every cruise ship tour I choose.
--Erica Silverstein, Cruise Critic Contributor
It's never a good sign when a purser makes you cry the first afternoon of your honeymoon cruise around the British Isles and Norway. But it wasn't his fault; I was the one who didn't research properly.
It turns out that my Romanian husband needed a transit visa to get off the cruise ship during port calls to Cork, Belfast and Glasgow. Worse than missing ports was the U.K. government threatening to expatriate him.
Though the threats lasted the entire two weeks of our cruise, the U.K. ultimately just slapped a warning into his passport, which simply meant avoiding flying through London for the six months until Romania got into the Euro Zone.
The main takeaway from my cruise mistake is this: be sure to closely check the cruise visa requirements for your specific cruise -- and do so far in advance.
--Dori Saltzman, Cruise Critic Contributor
Looking for ways to avoid cruise mistakes? Here are some of our top advice pieces, designed to keep you on the right track:
9 Tips for Staying Safe on a Shore Tour Ultimate Guide to Packing for a Cruise Travel Insurance: What Every Cruiser Should Know
And if you're looking for more ways to sidestep first time cruiser mistakes, don't forget to ask the collective brain of Cruise Critic's message boards for answers to all your pre-cruise questions.