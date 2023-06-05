A variety of TV cruise shows have surged onto our screens in recent years, with their popularity reflecting this travel segment's rising booking numbers and anchorage in the mainstream holiday market. But similar shows have long been on our airwaves, with some framing cruises as aspirational holidays and others as a place to find love, or telling the stories of crew and passengers in the now-popularised docusoap format.

Today, cruise TV shows lean towards showcasing the incredible variety that cruising offers, from experience-led trips in the Arctic Circle and bucket-list voyages through India to multi-city European river cruises and brand-new itineraries available in Australia and New Zealand.

Read on for seven cruise TV shows guaranteed to inspire your next cruise holiday.

