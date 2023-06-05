7 Reasons to Cruise Celebrity Flora in the Galapagos

2. Step On/Off Marina

Although having a beautiful, comfortable ship from which to explore the Galapagos islands is a plus, the main reasons for visiting the region are off the ship. Celebrity Flora makes land visits a cinch with its retractable marina, located at the back of the ship.

The marina lowers down until it's level with the ship and keeps the Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBs) affixed to the vessel until they're actually ready to move away, allowing passengers to simply step into and out of the RIBS without worry. The entire setup makes it much easier for anyone with mobility issues to participate in scenic coastline sailing. (Getting onto land might still be a problem, as you've got to be able to step out of the RIBs.)

You'll also love the marina for its outdoor shower (perfect for a rinse after snorkeling) and places to hang wetsuits.