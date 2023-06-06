7 Secret Spots on Cruise Ships

Popular cruise ship pools and thermal suites are typically the go-tos for kicking back and relaxing onboard, but wouldn't it be nice to have a peaceful area all to yourself -- one that's not your cabin?

If you look hard enough, you might find "secret" decks, hot tubs or lounges around your cruise ship that are often overlooked by other passengers. While you'll likely be in the company of another serenity seeker or two, you can enjoy a break from the crowds -- and best of all, you won't have to deal with chair hogs.

We've combed through the Cruise Critic forums for tips on where to escape the hustle and bustle, and combined them with our own experiences to come up with some of the best-hidden gems at sea. Retreat to one of these seven spots for the ultimate "me time"; just don't forget to stop at the bar on your way because you won't want to leave once you're there.