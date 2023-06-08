7 Things Not to Do on a New Cruise Ship

1. Book the Very First Sailing

If all you care about is bragging rights, feel free to ignore this suggestion, but new ships are notorious for having "issues" during their first few sailings. Often the ship isn't fully ready; some spaces are not open for use and cabins can be missing bits and pieces.

Crew members might not be used to new technology or new routines, causing service snafus. In some cases, workers are still onboard, using loud machinery and kicking up dust while they finish up construction projects. It's always best to give the cruise line several sailings to get everything up and running on a new ship; we promise the ship will still have that new-ship smell if you wait a month.