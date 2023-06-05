7 Things You'll Love About Sky Princess

Sky Princess might be Princess Cruises' fourth Royal-class ship, but the line is still finding ways to perfect the model and add new amenities to get you excited for its October 2019 debut. The 3,560-passenger ship will include fan favorites, such as Movies Under the Stars, the Salty Dog Grill (with its famous Ernesto Burger), and multi-story Piazza, as well as new concepts like Phantom Bridge escape challenge.
This French bistro first debuted on Majestic Princess, which only sails in Australasia, so it's still new to many Princess Cruises fans. The venue serves lunch and dinner for an extra fee, and its menus were developed with three-Michelin star chef Emmanuel Renaut, former head chef at Claridge's in London and current executive chef of Flocons de Sel in France. As you'd expect, food and service are standouts. For Sky, the chef is introducing an entirely new menu with such mouth-watering options as beef filet mignon with sweet onion saute, red wine jus and hand-cut fries; red snapper and scallop mousseline, with lobster morsels and lemon grass lobster sauce; and Mont Blanc, a sweet chestnut dessert with blueberry gel and vanilla cream bavarois, inspired by the highest peak in the Alps.
Not new, but worth repeating -- Sky Princess will have a huge number of balcony cabins, as do all the Royal-class ships. To be specific, a whopping 80 percent of cabins have balconies. (The rest are windowless inside cabins.) Whether you're looking for a basic room with a private veranda or a splashy suite, there will be plenty of balcony cabin options to suit your needs and budget.
While on the subject of cabins and balconies, don't forget the new-to-Princess Sky Suites. Sky Princess will offer just two of these suites, which are notable for having the largest balconies of any cabin in the Princess fleet (947 square feet for the portside Sky Suite and 1,012 square feet for the starboard Sky Suite). The balconies will offer 270-degree views, including direct line of sight to the Movies Under the Stars screen, so you can enjoy a film without leaving your suite. It will also feature a dining table, day bed and lounge chairs, alfresco bar and outdoor TV.
Sky Suites offer 1,092 square feet of interior space and can sleep up to five with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an indoor living and dining area. Cruisers staying in a Sky Suite will have access to the Lotus Spa's Enclave, Sanctuary services on their balcony, enhanced ultimate balcony dining and a deluxe telescope for stargazing.
Water-lovers will be pleased to know that Sky Princess will have a new, fourth pool not found on other Royal-class ships, plus more hot tubs. The main pool deck will have two deep-tank pools linked by sunken, communal seating, adjacent to dancing fountains, as well as more hot tubs than on the other Royal-class ships. Two of the Jacuzzis are cantilevered over the swimming pools. The adults-only Retreat Pool is the third swimming venue, and a new fourth pool, the infinity-style Wakeview pool, will be added to the back of the ship. In addition, the Sanctuary sun deck area is being reimagined and will offer twice as many cabanas as its sister ships.
A first for the line, the Take Five Lounge is the spot for live jazz music on Sky Princess. Musicians will perform jazz standards, but will have the freedom to explore new riffs, while audience members can enjoy a drink at the bar or a chat in the venue's comfortable seating areas. Take Five takes over the space that is the Club 6 disco on Royal and Regal Princess and the VIP Gaming Room on Majestic Princess.
Another first for the line is the fun-for-the-entire-family escape room experience, Phantom Bridge. The gamified escape room has more than 700 different outcomes and combines digital and physical elements for ultimate immersiveness. During each 23-minute session, participants will face several challenges and travel through various time periods as they race to solve puzzles, with the space transforming and responding to their actions. Phantom Bridge can be tailored to players of all ages, heights and physical abilities so parents, kids and grandparents can play together (up to six people at one time), and because there are so many possible outcomes players can come back more than once and never have the same experience.
If you love to relax in a cruise ship thermal suite, the Enclave on Sky Princess will wow you as it's the line's biggest. On the heat side, the thermal suite will offer a hammam, a caldarium (an aromatherapy steam room) and the laconium (for dry heat). On the water side, the Enclave allows passengers to cool off in a hydrotherapy pool with built in rain shower and therapeutic air jets.