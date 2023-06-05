7 Things You'll Regret Doing on a Port Day

6. Staying Onboard (or Getting Off!)

We know we're contradicting ourselves here, but there are times when you absolutely should get off the ship and explore, and there are times when it's not such a bad idea to stay onboard and take it easy for a day. Which is which is up to you. If you think you'll never make it back to a specific port and there's lots you want to see, get off -- even if you're not feeling all that great or the ship arrives awfully early. Save yourself the regret.

Alternatively, if you're on a port-intensive cruise and there's a port that doesn't thrill you as much as the others, don't feel like you absolutely must go ashore at every stop. Sometimes it's better to stay onboard and give yourself some much needed rest so you're full of energy for the next few ports you really do want to see. Sometimes it's nice to have an entire ship to yourself, especially if it means no lines for the buffet, water park or ropes course.