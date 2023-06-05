Go back in time onboard the '70s Rock and Romance Cruise. You'll get a big dose of nostalgia while attending a mix of performances by '70s celebs and musicians, wearing your wildest bell bottoms and bonding with passengers who also lived through the groovy days of New Age and Nixon. The focal point of the lineup is, accordingly, '70s rock music, with a bunch of big names performing on the sailing.

General Info

The theme cruise sails round trip from Miami on February 19 to February 26, 2022. It's a seven-night sailing aboard a Celebrity Millennium-class ship, with actual vessel and itinerary specifics to come. Cabins on the '70s Rock and Romance Cruise cost from $1,999 to $9,649 per person, based on double occupancy, but some cabin categories are waitlisted.

Lineup and Highlights

The lineup features dozens of '70s musicians and bands, including Foreigner, Air Supply, 10cc, The Guess Who, War, B.J. Thomas, The Family Stone, Melissa Manchester and Badfinger.

Depending on the day, you might find yourself partaking in a '70s trivia contest, watching a celeb-led Q&A session or attending a wine tasting alongside the musicians. Look out for pool parties, dancing under the stars, karaoke and even a celebrity-led vow renewal ceremony.

Onboard Vibe

Look forward to lots of boomers, lots of mustaches and lots of retro outfits. This is a contingent of cruisers who look back fondly upon the '70s and are psyched to bring '70s culture back to life. The vibe is friendly; this cruise is, after all, marketed as the "Feel Good Party at Sea."

Who Would Like It

No surprise here: Cruisers who can clearly remember the '70s make up the bulk of the passenger list. You'll rub shoulders with other folks who grew up with Pink Floyd posters on their walls. But, don't be surprised to spot some younger cruisers who share a passion for '70s culture and music as well.

How to Book

Visit the '70s Rock and Romance Cruise website to book this fully chartered sailing, which is sold by StarVista LIVE, LLC.

Want even more info about music at sea? Check our page on music theme cruises.