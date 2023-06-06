8 Best Cruise Ship Spas

1. The Spa and SEA Thermal Suite on Celebrity's Edge-Class Ships

Celebrity Cruises takes pains to be on the cutting edge of wellness trends and offerings. So it makes sense that the line’s Edge-class ships – Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Beyond and (coming in 2023) Celebrity Ascent – have spas that mimic what you’d find on land.

On its Edge-class ships, Celebrity has continued to extend its wellness offerings beyond the physical spa to include AquaClass spa cabins, as well as the AquaSpa Cafe and Blu (two dining venues dedicated to healthy fare like smoothies, salads, lean meats and fish). You can truly have a spa-focused getaway onboard one of these cruise ships by eating, sleeping and relaxing in spa-associated locales.

The AquaClass cabins come with spa-oriented bath products and multiheaded spa showers; upgraded linens and a choose-your-own-pillow menu; an aromatherapy diffuser; complimentary bottled water and flavored teas; and access to an upgraded room service menu of salads, whole grains and otherwise healthy dining choices. Actress and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow has signed on as the line’s wellness ambassador and you’ll find goop products in AquaClass.

Plus, these passengers get exclusive access to the specialty restaurant, Blu, as well as complimentary use of the spa’s relaxation room and sauna and steam room complex (known as the SEA Thermal Spa on the Edge-class ships and Persian Garden on others). You also have the use of a "spa concierge" to book treatments, as well. On Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Ascent, AquaClass Sky Suites combine the spa amenities of AquaClass with the perks of the Retreat

The spa itself boasts a robust menu of massage, skincare, body wrap, acupuncture and aesthetic (including nonsurgical facial treatments like Botox) services. Look for cutting edge treatments like massages that incorporate a zero gravity bed and an Iyashi dome.

The thermal suite, on all ships, is a coed sauna and steam room, with a variety of options and heated relaxation chairs that offer views of the ocean. On Celebrity Beyond, you’ll find. No matter what ship you’re on, the spa's Solarium is among the most gorgeous at sea, with two pools and whirlpools, soaring glass ceilings and whimsical light and water shows.

There's a salon offering hair, makeup and nail services, while the fully stocked and staffed gym sports floor-to-ceiling windows with ocean views and all the newest fitness machines. A full line of group fitness classes includes yoga, Pilates and Zumba, and there are private personal training sessions, too. On many ships, you’ll find Peloton bikes and Celebrity Beyond has F45 HITT classes.