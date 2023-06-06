Most cruise ships limit their Japanese food offerings to premade rolls languishing on the buffet. If you want fresh sushi, sashimi and miso soup prepared on the spot, you'll need to seek out a ship with a dedicated sushi venue. When you do find them, cruise ship sushi restaurants range from casual spaces with simple "quick fix" menus to upscale venues that go beyond the limits of sushi and sashimi with lobster, steak and other fancy dishes. The majority of them are priced a la carte -- and one even offers free lunch. We've narrowed down the six best places to indulge on raw fish at sea. When the craving strikes, these sushi restaurants are bound to satisfy.
Ships: Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity
Why We Love It: Master Chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa is the mastermind behind Crystal's Sushi Bar, attached to the Umi Uma (Crystal Symphony) and Silk Road (Crystal Serenity) restaurants. Revered for his Japanese cuisine with South American flair, Matsuhisa personally trained the chefs onboard, and it's evident in the food quality. The Sushi Bar offers a handful of seats on a first-come, first-served basis, and you can enjoy fresh rolls, sashimi and specials such as yellow tail or salmon tartar with caviar. Alternatively, you can order sushi and sashimi as a starter when you dine at Silk Road or Umi Uma. There's no cover charge for the Sushi Bar, and each passenger is entitled to one complimentary reservation at the main Nobu restaurant per weeklong cruise.
Ships: Nieuw Statendam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Eurodam
Why We Love It: Serving dinner for $20, Tamarind offers affordable, high-quality sushi and Asian cuisine in an upscale setting. The menu -- which blends flavours from Southeast Asia, China and Japan -- includes an array of sushi and sashimi options and divides other entrees into four categories: water (seafood), wood (meat), fire (spicy) and earth (vegetarian). Tamarind also serves up some of our favourite cocktails at sea such as the jalapeno martini.
Ships: Adventure of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Legend of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Splendour of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Vision of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas
Why We Love It: Izumi's menu is almost entirely sushi and sashimi -- all prepared in unique ways. Sushi is served by the roll, in assorted combos and bento box-style, which includes a starter and dessert. Sashimi is available as individual pieces, a carpaccio (thinly sliced raw fish on a plate of olive oil and other ingredients) and on hot rocks. The hot rocks are heated to 575 degrees Fahrenheit; perfect for those who prefer their meal cooked. Edamame and miso soup are complimentary, while the rest of the menu is a la carte. (Roll prices range between $9 and $14.) The Izumi venues on the four Oasis-class ships also include hibachi.
Ships: Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2
Why We Love It: The unassuming sushi counter on Explorer and Explorer 2 offers a quiet spot where you can sit and enjoy expertly-prepared sushi, sashimi and nigiri rolls that are made as you watch. There's also dim sum and teriyaki chicken, miso soup and duck spring rolls available. The quality is excellent and at £11.95, it's also a steal.
On the line's Discovery and Discovery 2 ships there's also a sushi bar within the Kora La Asian restaurant, where passengers can choose up to eight pieces of sushi, sashimi or nigiri -- such as spicy tuna rolls, salmon sashimi and seabass nigiri -- from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Ships: Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Epic
Why We Love It: A lively sushi bar is the heart of Wasabi, a small space with a lot to offer. The menu is pretty basic at first glance, but its three appetizers and assorted sushi and sashimi options are only a starting point for adventurous eaters. If a menu item piques your interest, but you're not keen on one of the ingredients, speak up. The chefs have free rein of the kitchen. They're full of suggestions and eager to customize orders. Rolls range from $5 to $7.50.
Ships: Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation
Why we love it: During the day, Sushi serves bento boxes, with delicious non-sushi options such as chicken teriyaki, miso salmon and ramen noodles. But at night, the restaurant transforms, and the sushi options are fabulous, with standard offerings like tuna or salmon rolls along with specialty rolls, like the dragon maguro or oyako salmon and asparagus roll. Passengers can order sashimi and nigiri, along with delicious small plates that offer items such as hamachi mizore yuzu. Make sure to try the salmon tataki salad, with a spicy creamy wasabi dressing. Complement your meal with hot or cold sake, or try one of the Japanese beers on offer. The restaurant is free, and you can eat there as many times as you'd like during your cruise.
Ships: Costa Smeralda, Costa Toscana, Costa Firenze, Costa Deliziosa, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Favolosa, Costa Pacifica.
Why We Love It: This sushi bistro offers regular sushi and sashimi options like maki and mochi. Most rolls fall in the $7-12 range. Try the "Chef's Choice" omakase for a fun experience and a selection of the chef's favorite rolls. Their pricing structure varies, and if you’re an all-you-can-eat sushi fan, you’ll definitely want to choose that option at least once.
Ships: MSC Seashore, MSC Virtuosa, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Bellissima, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Poesia, MSC Musica and MSC Lirica.
Why We Love It: The Kaito Sushi Bar offers a wide range of delicious sushi options for all taste preferences. Their menu features both classic and unique rolls, such as the spicy tuna roll and the tempura shrimp roll. They also offer sashimi and nigiri options, as well as a variety of appetizers and salads. Prices for rolls range from $5-15, and sashimi and nigiri options start at $3 per piece. In addition to its sushi offerings, the Kaito Sushi Bar has a selection of Japanese beer, wine, and sake available to complement the meal.