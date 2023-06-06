3. Royal Caribbean's Izumi

Ships: Adventure of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Legend of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Splendour of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Vision of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas

Why We Love It: Izumi's menu is almost entirely sushi and sashimi -- all prepared in unique ways. Sushi is served by the roll, in assorted combos and bento box-style, which includes a starter and dessert. Sashimi is available as individual pieces, a carpaccio (thinly sliced raw fish on a plate of olive oil and other ingredients) and on hot rocks. The hot rocks are heated to 575 degrees Fahrenheit; perfect for those who prefer their meal cooked. Edamame and miso soup are complimentary, while the rest of the menu is a la carte. (Roll prices range between $9 and $14.) The Izumi venues on the four Oasis-class ships also include hibachi.