8 Essential Tips for Taking a Luxury Cruise With Kids

6. Prepare for the shore-tour compromise.

Your preference might be to hit every historical site along the coast, your husband might be intent on basking on the beach for days on end and your young'un might have no further goal than to eat as much ice cream as possible. Without a doubt, you'll have to compromise and accept that, especially in cases where small children are involved, those tiny ones' needs and wants tend to win out.

If you do manage to find a group shore excursion that seems manageable, you'll have to check if you can even sign the kids up for those, since some have age restrictions and/or car seat requirements. There will undoubtedly be tempting prospects that you will just have to forego (or agree to split up for), if you know the need for naptime will likely make a full-day tour implode, or if you don't want to end up carrying a crying tot up the side of a volcano.

Many families find that hiring a private tour guide or wandering on their own is an even better choice than a group tour; you can call it a wrap when you need to, take breaks for snacks and restrooms at whim and not be subject to the embarrassment of interrupting a guide's impassioned anecdotes to the group with the wails of your screaming 2-year-old.

Remember that kids generally have a lower tolerance for excessive walking and museum visits. Pick a few must-do experiences and settle for more relaxed-pace touring the rest of the time -- or better yet, some straight-up downtime on the ship or at the beach. If you plan ahead, you can locate kid-friendly attractions -- like parks, play areas and aquariums -- where you can stop between visits to more grown-up-focused attractions.

For the very safest crowd-pleasing bet, consider sailing to a destination that's sure to engage kids of all ages, like Alaska or the Galapagos, where nature diversions abound with wildlife sightings, or to a fun-in-the-sun sand-and-surf beach destination like the Caribbean.