8 Things Not to Eat at the Cruise Ship Buffet

Stereotypically, cruising is synonymous with overindulgence: relaxing, sure, but mainly eating and drinking. Buffets on many ships serve as the mother lode for everything from light bites to dense delights, featuring lots of cuisine choices and the ability to go back for seconds, thirds and so on. Some of the best cruise ship buffets offer mouth-watering options, which offerings are best avoided at the cruise ship buffet?

Here's our list of foods we recommend you skip on your next cruise at the buffet restaurant.

1. Pre-made Sushi? No, Thanks

Although cruise lines take safe food handling extremely seriously, nothing is foolproof. If you're feeling lucky, take it to the casino; don't gamble with the freshness of that spicy tuna roll. If there's sushi at the cruise ship buffet and you don't know how long it's been there, consider giving it a pass for something you can see being made right in front of you.

Marella Cruises has a sushi bar on Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2; Royal Caribbean has Izumi and P&O Cruises’ next-new ship, Arvia, will have Mizuhana, a sushi bar at the line’s new Green & Co restaurant.

2. Soft Serve Ice Cream Cones at the Cruise Ship Buffet, Really?

There’s no denying that the cruise ship buffet’s soft-serve ice cream is delicious, but consider a bowl instead of a cone. If you're like us, you use your dominant hand to work the lever on the soft-serve machine at the cruise ship buffet -- a lever that sees a lot of other hands -- before switching the cone to the same hand that just touched said lever. Avoid the germ factor by using a napkin or switching to a bowl instead of a cone.

3. Scrambled Eggs, Maybe Not!

Instead of going for the giant vat of scrambled egg, occasionally made using powdered eggs, opt for a made-to-order egg at the cruise ship buffet’s omelette station. Pick your favourite ingredients, ham, cheese, onion, tomato and peppers, and watch as the chef makes your delicious omelette, fresh on the stove.

4. Avoid Old Pizza at the Cruise Ship Buffet

If the cruise ship buffet’s pizza has that congealed-cheese look, it may have been sitting out for a while, particularly if it's a non-peak dining time. Don't feel bad about asking for a new slice or heading to the onboard pizza counter -- just about every big ship has one -- for a slice.

5. Boycott the Cruise Ship Buffet’s Communal Condiments

Giant bottles of shared ketchup, mustard and mayo -- handled by many fellow cruise ship passengers -- don’t always feel the most sanitary (this applies to any shared condiments on land and at sea). Ask cruise ship buffet staff for individual sachets of your favourite HP or Heinz variety instead. If they aren't available, use a napkin to dispense what you need.

6. Don’t Go Near Compromised Food

If you notice the person in front of you touching food and putting it back at the cruise buffet, realise that someone has contaminated a vegetable-only dish by using utensils meant for meat or if you see that the tongs have fallen completely into the food, handle and all, alert a crew member and avoid taking any of the potentially contaminated dishes until they've been replaced with fresh ones.

7. Here’s an Idea: Don’t Eat More Than One Plate at a Time at the Cruise Ship Buffet

We know you're probably excited about all the free food at the cruise buffet, but there's no need to hoard plate after plate as if eating is going out of style. You can always go back for additional helpings. It's better to take one plate at a time so you'll waste less if you suddenly find yourself full. It also leaves one hand free for you to grab a drink.

8. Dessert During the Day is a No-no at the Cruise Ship Buffet

If you're concerned about gaining a few extra pounds, try limiting your dessert intake to dinnertime only. Typically, the more sugar you eat, the more you're going to want, and so if you wait until the last meal of the day to indulge in sweets, you have bedtime to eliminate cravings before the following day.