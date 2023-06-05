8 Things You'll Love About Carnival's Mardi Gras

When Carnival's next new ship, Mardi Gras, arrives in 2020, it might be a shock to many past Carnival Cruise Line passengers. The ship will be unlike anything the line has ever launched before, and people can't stop talking about it.

While much of the buzz has been about Carnival Mardi Gras having a roller coaster, there's so much more that will be new and different. The 5,200-passenger ship will be the largest in the Carnival fleet, the first to have a painted hull (navy blue with red and white accent stripes), and the first to feature themed zones, each packed with dining, bar and entertainment venues.

Not convinced Carnival's newest ship will be right for you? Cruise Critic has rounded up some of the most exciting things you should know about it.

Here are nine reasons to look forward to Mardi Gras in 2020.