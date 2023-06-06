While an inside cruise ship room might not be for everyone -- the lack of windows and compact size are certainly worth weighing up -- there are plenty of reasons to consider booking one.

Also known as interior cabins, inside rooms line the interior hallways aboard cruises and are often the smallest cabins on the ship. Space and storage are generally minimal and natural light is usually nonexistent.

However, when you consider costs (and a host of other factors depending on your cruise style), those sacrifices can pay off. Check out the eight times that an inside cabin might just be the best bet for your next cruise holiday.