6 Best Adults-Only Cruise Sun Decks

Cruise ship sun decks offer all the convenience of loungers, hot tubs and beverage service -- and all the headaches of screaming children, rock concerts on poolside screens and live bands playing "Hot Hot Hot" for the 20th time. Adults-only sun decks offer all the former in a much more serene environment. We have nothing against kids, but even on the most family-friendly cruise ships, an area explicitly excluding children gives parents a valuable hour or two of "me time," while maintaining the sanity of fellow cruisers who came on vacation for peace, quiet and minimal crying.
Adults-only sun decks come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Many have amenities not available in the main deck areas and nicer loungers or sun beds; some also require an entry fee. We have not included adults-only solariums that are strictly covered pools. If the only "whining" you want comes with dining, then consider the following six sun decks that maintain a strict adults-only ambiance.
Where to Find Serenity: Fleetwide, except for Pacific Princess
Pampering Elements: Princess has got the concept of an exclusive adults-only sun deck, dedicated to quiet relaxation and attentive service, down pat. At The Sanctuary, the lounges are upscale and plush, and Serenity stewards provide cooling Evian misters, chilled face towels, rental MP3 players with noise-cancelling headphones and healthy and refreshing drinks and snacks like fruit skewers, spring rolls and smoothies. The ships' Lotus Spas also have outposts there in two private cabanas, where various massages are offered. (But, on warm breeze-free days, the enclosed cabanas can get rather sticky.) You can even take part in a sunset yoga session right on the deck. Cabanas can be rented separately for a fee.
On Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess, The Sanctuary area is 20 per cent larger than on the line's other ships, which leaves room for additional landscaping (like rock gardens) and four more private Sanctuary cabanas. These offer personal TVs, a welcome cocktail and sofa seating. The three ships also feature an adjacent adults-only Retreat Pool area, with cabanas available for rent; that space transforms into a lounge area each evening.
Serenity Secret: Book an outdoor massage, and you'll be able to enjoy The Sanctuary free of charge for an hour after the treatment. (Outdoor massages are not available on Island Princess, Coral Princess, Diamond Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess or Sun Princess.) If you're tired of your own musical choices, you can rent an MP3 player for use in The Sanctuary; 10 preloaded playlists include calming island, new age, soft pop and country music selections, among other genres. Doing some scenic sailing through the Panama Canal or around the glaciers of Alaska? Book a Scenic Sanctuary package that includes a private viewing area for the day, along with special goodies.
Reality Intrudes: Use of The Sanctuary costs extra. Passengers can choose between half-day and full-day passes. Scenic sailing packages are offered at a per-day rate. Personal Evian misters bear a nominal fee, though you can enjoy a gratis spritz from the Sanctuary stewards periodically throughout the day. Drinks from The Sanctuary menu also cost extra, though you can expect to pay less than you would at other bars around the ship. Snacks themselves are free, but a small food delivery surcharge applies to all orders.
Where to Find Serenity: Azura, Ventura and Britannia****
Pampering Elements: Situated high on Deck 16 forward on Azura and Ventura, and Deck 17 on Britannia, The Retreat is an exclusive, for-fee sun deck area with its own private terrace, sun beds (some double beds are available, too), a cabana for outdoor spa treatments, a duo of whirlpools and personal waiter service. During summer Mediterranean cruises, the adults-only space offers a perfect respite from the main sun deck area, which can be overrun with kids, pool games and bands. You have easy access to the Oasis Pool, located immediately below, plus The Retreat fee includes a pass to the thermal spa.
Notable, as well, on Britannia is the adults-only, quiet zone found at the Serenity Pool, set just adjacent to The Retreat area. While touting less frills, it's fringed with its own batch of loungers and complimentary cabanas, and has its own bar, to boot. (Bonus: Unlike The Retreat, the Serenity area is completely free to use.)
Serenity Secret: A word of advice: Book early for The Retreat. It can sell out quickly. Note that sun lounger positions are not guaranteed.
Reality Intrudes: Passes for The Retreat cannot be prebooked, but they're available to purchase onboard at the Oasis Spa. They tend to book up quickly on the first day of the cruise, though passes to The Retreat can also be obtained when booking a spa package. If you're booked in the spa cabins, you'll have VIP access to The Retreat.
Where to Find Serenity: Deck 18 on MSC Cruises' Fantasia-class ships (Fantasia, Divina, Preziosa and Splendida); Seaside and Seaview also have their own adults-only sun decks.
Pampering Elements: While officially "adults preferred" (since kids are technically allowed to be there), the Top 18 area does skew toward an adult clientele, with its dedicated spa services, bar menus and complimentary fruit skewers. Enjoy express 20-minute reflexology and facial treatments or massages, available from the Solarium's private massage chairs. Then, head to the Tiki bar for a smoothie or a frozen cocktail. A private entrance and chilled towels upon arrival set the mood for sunning and seclusion. Watch the sunset from one of two private hot tubs in the area.
On Divina, there's also the free-to-use, adults-only, lounge chair-fringed infinity pool on Deck 15 aft, where passengers can order signature cocktails from the Disaronno Bar, have a dip in the whirlpool or sign up for an industry-first AquaCycling class. Meanwhile, MSC Seaside touts a glamourous, 16-and-older South Beach pool and sun deck (dubbed Sunset Beach pool and sun deck on Seaview), tucked away at the back of the ship on Deck 7. Although there are no hot tubs on the South Beach sun deck, loungers do have access to a bar as well as a gelateria and creperie for ice cream, waffles and crepes.
Serenity Secret: At Top 18, wide-brimmed relaxation pods can be made available if you prefer to take in your ocean views from the shade.
Reality Intrudes: Entry fees for the Top 18 sun deck vary based on which piece of furniture is being used and how long it's needed. Depending on ship and itinerary, this Italian line may charge by the euro; check your onboard currency before sailing. The adults-only pools on Divina and Seaside are free to use; drinks and food from the gelateria and creperie cost extra.
Where to Find Serenity: Deck 13 forward on Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream
Pampering Elements: In addition to the Quiet Cove Pool and much-needed adults-only area found on all Disney ships, Fantasy and Dream feature another dazzling adults-exclusive space called Satellite Sun Deck. It's centred on the Satellite Falls water feature, a circular splash pool with benches and a "cascading rain curtain" that sets apart this area from the rest of a kiddo-ridden cruise ship. Anyone 18 years or older can take advantage of this relaxation area with loungers on the top deck.
Serenity Secret: The Satellite Sun Deck area might be the exclusive spot to go on Fantasy and Dream but if you crave variety, the upper deck of the Quiet Cove Pool and Cove Bar has poolside loungers, protective canopies and a small wading pool. Happily, all of these adults-exclusive areas are free to use.
Reality Intrudes: Disney passengers cruising on Disney Magic or Disney Wonder will only have the Quiet Cove area to seek out as a refuge for some adults-only sun time, missing out entirely on the ample deck space of the Satellite Sun Deck.
Where to Find Serenity: Fleetwide, except Majesty of the Seas
Pampering Elements: The Solarium varies by ship, but you will typically find complimentary use of padded loungers, hot tubs and wading pools in a calm setting (use is restricted to those age 16 and up). A bar and eatery is located here so you can spend the day among the peaceful oasis without leaving for a meal. The Solarium Bistro serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with a Mediterranean flair -- free of charge.
Onboard Symphony of the Seas, a staggering art installation called "Big Wonder" adds ambient sound and light to the space.
Serenity Secret: While this is the only non-open-air sun deck on the list, the glass-enclosed Solarium lets tons of light in and is usually one of the warmest places on the ship (plus no wind chill). The Solarium on Vision-class ships is located mid-deck, but it's all the way forward on every other ship, providing better views.
Reality Intrudes: Solarium access is limited to suite guests in a Grand Suite or above on Quantum of the Seas. On Harmony of the Seas, there is no dedicated Solarium pool.
Where to Find Serenity: Posh Beach Club and Spice H20 on Norwegian Epic; Vibe and Spice H20 on Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Bliss
Pampering Elements: Spice H20 is a kids-free lounge area, located on Deck 15 aboard Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway and Deck 17 aboard Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Bliss. During the day, the area serves as a quiet escape, complete with hot tubs, loungers and a serene waterfall. Just don't expect serenity at night, when the space is converted into an open-air dance club.
Passengers reach Norwegian Epic's exclusive Posh Beach Club by private glass lift. The area has a Mediterranean flair with cushioned daybeds, a full bar, water spritzers, cold towels and fruit skewers. It's complimentary to passengers staying in Villas.
Aboard Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Bliss, the Vibe Beach Club -- which features ocean views, an oversized hot tub and chaise-style loungers -- functions similarly to Posh and offers the same amenities.
Serenity Secret: Only a limited number of passes for Vibe and Posh are available, so you'll want to purchase them as early as possible.
Reality Intrudes: There's no fee for Spice H20, but Posh and Vibe will cost you. Passengers can purchase one-day, one-week or 10-day passes to Posh, with access for weekly and longer passes beginning the second day of the cruise. While Posh is free for Villa suite passengers, Haven suite cruisers on Norwegian's newest ships will have to pay the standard rates to gain access to Vibe. Daily and weekly passes are available; passengers also can rent a cabana for two -- which includes a food and beverage credit. All other passengers in the three venues must pay regular prices for bar purchases.
Where to Find The Perch and Richard's Rooftop: Even though Virgin offers adults-only cruises exclusively, serenity may be slightly hard to come by on these hard-partying voyages.
For VIPs, Richard’s Rooftop can be a quiet place to curl up on the cushy loungers and in private cabanas. Others should head to the top deck of Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, Resilient Lady, and Brilliant Lady (usually Deck 17), and find your way to the secret space known as “The Perch,” where yoga classes are offered for a slice of peace and quiet.
Pampering Elements: At Richard’s Rooftop, you’ll find private cabanas with generously sized loungers, as well as hot tubs and complimentary cocktails served at specified times. Though Virgin ships are known for adult fun throughout their sundeck spaces, including elements like the largest daybed at sea and a spacious catamaran-style over-the-waves net for swaying, the real premium perk is finding some tranquility -- and you’ll find that if you head to the Perch.
The Perch Secret: Though it’s not widely advertised, on sea days, "Sailors" who prefer to ditch the tan lines may go topless at the Perch.
Reality Intrudes: Access to Richard’s Rooftop is limited to people who reserve RockStar or MegaRock Star level cabins. Private cabanas can be reserved for a fee once onboard (currently $350 for a small cabana and $500 for a large), and are first-come, first-served.
Where to Find The Retreat: Holland America provides a tranquil, relaxing space in its premium cabana enclave known as The Retreat onboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Westerdam, Zuiderdam, and Rotterdam. Holland America’s oldest ships, Volendam and Zaandam, do not have The Retreat. On those ships (and for a free option on the others), head to the adults-only Sea View Pool.
Pampering Elements: Cabana rentals within The Retreat include slippers and a robe, loungers for relaxing, hot and cool towels, fresh fruit, Evian facial misters, sparkling wine, and chilled mineral water. Chocolate-covered strawberries and frozen grapes are served in the late afternoon. Attendants will take food orders for a special cabana menu.
The Retreat Secret: Booking a cabana at The Retreat comes with a 20 percent discount on spa services during port days. Though cabanas are also available for rent near the main pool areas, The Retreat cabanas are your best bet for the ultimate in relaxation. In addition to the special cabana menu, attendants will also deliver food from other restaurants around the ship, such as Dive In.
Reality Intrudes: Pricing for The Retreat cabanas varies based on itinerary, but prices currently range between $55 for port days and $85 for sea days, and you can also reserve them for your entire cruise for a lower per-day price. The Sea View Pool, located on the upper deck at the aft of the ship, is a solid free option that is generally quieter than the main pool sun deck. Signage says that children under 14 aren’t permitted. However, this is also a smoking zone and may aggravate people with smoke sensitivities.
Where to Find The Solarium: As with Royal Caribbean, upscale sister-brand Celebrity has opted to move its adults-only space indoors to its Solariums, found on all ships in the fleet, including the line's oldest vessel, Celebrity Millennium. Comfortable loungers with pillows allow for cruisers to relax and enjoy a warm, quiet space in this mid-ship space lined with glass and tranquil artwork.
Pampering Elements: Access to the Solarium is free for passengers 16 and up and includes Aqua Spa Cafe and Juice Bar, including a menu filled with health-minded foods, many of which are complimentary. You’ll pay a charge for the fresh-pressed juices and smoothies.
Solarium Secret: Chairs do fill up occasionally depending on the time of day and the weather. If you want a more private experience, head to the Solarium during "non-peak" times, such as during dinner or show times.
Reality Intrudes: On inclement weather days or on voyages to colder climates, this space may be offered for children to use.