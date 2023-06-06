6 Best Adults-Only Cruise Sun Decks

1. Princess Cruises' The Sanctuary

Where to Find Serenity: Fleetwide, except for Pacific Princess

Pampering Elements: Princess has got the concept of an exclusive adults-only sun deck, dedicated to quiet relaxation and attentive service, down pat. At The Sanctuary, the lounges are upscale and plush, and Serenity stewards provide cooling Evian misters, chilled face towels, rental MP3 players with noise-cancelling headphones and healthy and refreshing drinks and snacks like fruit skewers, spring rolls and smoothies. The ships' Lotus Spas also have outposts there in two private cabanas, where various massages are offered. (But, on warm breeze-free days, the enclosed cabanas can get rather sticky.) You can even take part in a sunset yoga session right on the deck. Cabanas can be rented separately for a fee.

On Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess, The Sanctuary area is 20 per cent larger than on the line's other ships, which leaves room for additional landscaping (like rock gardens) and four more private Sanctuary cabanas. These offer personal TVs, a welcome cocktail and sofa seating. The three ships also feature an adjacent adults-only Retreat Pool area, with cabanas available for rent; that space transforms into a lounge area each evening.

Serenity Secret: Book an outdoor massage, and you'll be able to enjoy The Sanctuary free of charge for an hour after the treatment. (Outdoor massages are not available on Island Princess, Coral Princess, Diamond Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess or Sun Princess.) If you're tired of your own musical choices, you can rent an MP3 player for use in The Sanctuary; 10 preloaded playlists include calming island, new age, soft pop and country music selections, among other genres. Doing some scenic sailing through the Panama Canal or around the glaciers of Alaska? Book a Scenic Sanctuary package that includes a private viewing area for the day, along with special goodies.

Reality Intrudes: Use of The Sanctuary costs extra. Passengers can choose between half-day and full-day passes. Scenic sailing packages are offered at a per-day rate. Personal Evian misters bear a nominal fee, though you can enjoy a gratis spritz from the Sanctuary stewards periodically throughout the day. Drinks from The Sanctuary menu also cost extra, though you can expect to pay less than you would at other bars around the ship. Snacks themselves are free, but a small food delivery surcharge applies to all orders.