Cruises for older cruisers aren’t that different from cruises for younger generations. Senior cruisers want a memorable experience with cultural enrichment, sophisticated dining, a bit of low-impact adventure and bucket list destinations. Oh, and like everyone else, seniors want cruise deals. That may mean deals on cruises for single seniors or all-inclusive cruises that make planning easier for seniors.
When looking for the best cruise lines for senior travellers, Cruise Critic sought out lines that cater more to adults than children, though several of our choices feature activities for seniors as well as families. Many can also accommodate limited mobility issues with advanced notice.
Read on for our list of the best cruises for seniors and find the line that checks all of your boxes before booking your next cruise.
Saga Cruises caters specifically for the over 50 British set. With two new-build 987-passenger ships -- Spirit of Discovery launched in 2019 and Spirit of Adventure in 2021 -- and a high-level of inclusions such as speciality restaurants, drinks, Wi-Fi, transfers and travel insurance, making it one of the best cruise lines for seniors in the UK.
The ambience onboard Saga Cruises' two ships is relaxed and sophisticated. Spaces are chic, well thought out and with high-end touches such as marble in bathrooms, designer-led spaces, a luxurious spa and intimate restaurants.
Why Saga Is Great for Senior Cruisers: By ensuring all passengers are of a similar age -- the minimum age to sail is 50, though most passengers are over 70 -- means the line’s programming is more in-tune with its guests 24/7. All cabins feature balconies with a large number of solo cabins for single travellers and accompanying entertaining, such as meet-ups, dinners and shore excursions with single travellers in mind.
Saga Cruises has some of the best entertainment at sea. There's an outstanding selection of live music around the ship and The Club by Jools Holland offering a boujie, warmly lit supper club space that encompasses a jaunty jazz club. The line’s partnership with Jools Holland will see him perform on several sailings.
Saga Cruises voyages depart from Dover and Southampton, with round-trip transfer (within a 250 mile radius) to the port also included within the cost of a cruise. Itineraries include Britain and Ireland, Norwegian fjords and Baltic, and for warmer weather, the Canary Islands, Mediterranean and Caribbean.
Viking Cruises offers river, ocean and expedition sailings. The line targets well-travelled adults 50 years of age and older who are interested in history, art, science, local culture and cuisine. All Viking ships are adults-only; making them ideal senior cruises for those looking to escape the more child-friendly vibe of other lines.
Viking cruises offer inclusive pricing, covering all meals, beer and wine during lunch and dinner, port charges, internet access, lectures, activities and at least one shore excursion in every port.
Why Viking Is Great for Senior Cruisers: Viking goes deep on education, both with its shore excursions and onboard programming. Viking River cruises include bucket-list experiences. For example, you can book a Viking Rhine River cruise that starts in Paris, sails both the Moselle and the Rhine, then ends in the Swiss Alps. Accommodations and transfers are included in the package.
Viking Ocean cruises also offer educational extras, including cooking classes at The Kitchen Table. You'll also find resident historians that give lectures that relate to Viking's ocean itineraries. Viking does not have casinos, and much of the onboard entertainment focuses on cultural enrichment (not to mention one of the best spa thermal suites at sea). Destinations are both popular and exotic, ranging from Alaska to the Mediterranean and Iceland.
Viking’s new expedition ships have a protected slip that allows passengers to board small Zodiac vessels inside, as opposed to doing so while exposed to outdoor elements. Cabins with sunrooms and windows that lower for fresh air, as opposed to balconies, mean that senior cruisers can stay cosy, even in chilly conditions.
Holland America cruise line has long been popular with seniors, both for the destinations where they travel and for entertainment options onboard. The ships are easy to get around, and typically do not have many young children (although Holland America Alaska cruises attract multi-generational families cruising together). The line also has a fair number of bucket-list trips through the Panama Canal, South Pacific, Australia and Africa, as well as a World Cruise that is more affordable than most.
Why HAL Is Great for Seniors: Holland America’s shore excursion programme, EXC In-Depth Voyages, appeals to well-travelled individuals looking for more comprehensive information about a destination, the local culture and customs. Trivia takes place at all hours, and HAL has onboard partnerships with BBC Earth, Lincoln Center, B.B. King's, Rolling Stone and Oprah's Book Club. Culinary experiences include a partnership with America's Test Kitchen, up to five specialty-dining venues, and on three ships you'll find innovative BLEND by Chateau Ste. Michelle.
As one of the most disability-friendly lines in the industry, accessible staterooms are available on all Holland America cruise ships. Passengers can make arrangements ahead of time with the Access & Compliance Department to secure wheelchairs, scooters and other amenities to support any disability issues. This department will provide several outside companies the line works with and help coordinate the process before departure. Alternatively, cruisers can bring their own wheelchairs or scooters onboard.
This long-standing British line offers four ships, Braemar, Balmoral, Bolette and Borealis, sailing from a selection of UK ports, including Liverpool, Belfast, Edinburgh and Dover, ensuring that passengers all over the UK can easily access a departure port.
While not strictly reserved for senior passengers, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' ships are very much popular with older cruisers, with few young passengers and families joining sailings.
The line's traditional sailings means there's daily afternoon tea, an evening dress code, and relaxed evening entertainment that typically involves cocktail hour before dinner, followed by live music or comedy at the theatre or at one of the ship’s lounge bars.
Why Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is great for Seniors: With a lot of repeat passengers, two of the biggest draws to Fred. Olsen is its extra-friendly crew and vast array of exciting itineraries. Passengers could sail to the Arctic, Adriatic and South America and Antarctic.
The line’s newest ships, Bolette and Borealis, which joined the fleet in 2021, offer six restaurants, 11 bars, two swimming pools -- one with a retractable roof, a spa with a thermal area, sports courts and a culinary theatre used for cookery classes and chef demonstrations.
The Cunard cruise fleet appeals to traditionalists, but that doesn't mean the experience isn't modern and fun. While the Queen Mary 2 specialises in crossings between New York and Southampton, the other two ships in the fleet bring the line's British flavour to other regions of the world.
Why Cunard Is Great for Seniors: Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 is built for leisurely sea days, with a full array of lectures, films and onboard activities, as well as one of the largest libraries at sea. There's a planetarium onboard, with star shows three times a day. And no one wants to miss the traditional tea in the Queens Room, or the fish and chips in the Golden Lion Pub.
One feature of all Cunard cruise ships is the more formal vibe. Seniors who want to get their dressy garms out of the closet will be in heaven; the most casual nights onboard still require a cocktail dress.
For seniors cruising solo, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria each have nine midship single-occupancy cabins; eight are ocean-view cabins, while the ninth is a standard inside cabin. Queen Mary 2, meanwhile, has 15 ocean-view single-occupancy cabins. The line also has gentlemen hosts to act as dancing and dining companions for single ladies.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises' six all-suite ships travel to more than 450 destinations around the globe and boast the world's most inclusive cruise experience. Airfare, accommodations, all meals, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, gratuities and most shore excursions are included in fares. Most passengers are upward of 55 years, although you will see an occasional family travelling with younger children, making it one of the best cruise lines for seniors who want to take along the grandkids.
Why Regent Seven Seas Is Great for Seniors: Regent offers a true luxury experience, with personalised service, the convenience of all-inclusive pricing and a high ratio of staff members to passengers to increase the pampering factor. The ships themselves are gorgeous, with high-end artwork and sumptuous furnishings. Regent’s newest ships, Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Grandeur are well known for their extravagant and massive Regent Suites.
Regent Seven Seas dining options are top-notch and plentiful, with all dining options included in the fare. Extravagant Sunday brunches include Champagne and caviar. During dinner hours, you can order meals from the dining room directly to your suite through room service. The atmosphere is more country club casual than formal.
For passengers with disabilities, accessible suites are available on all ships and can accommodate a wheelchair or motorised scooter. All public spaces, dining venues, bars and casinos are also easy to navigate and accessible.
Riviera Travel is a popular choice for seniors in the UK looking to get away on a European river cruise (though the line offers sailings worldwide).
The UK's largest providers of European river cruises offers value-for-money, a thoroughly British vibe (including tea and coffee-making facilities in all cabins -- a rarity on river cruise ships) and a casual-style river cruise experience on a range of four-star river ships.
While not everything is included with a Riviera Travel voyage, plenty is. A range of excursions, travel to and from the embarkation and debarkation port (Eurostar or air), all meals and self-service tea and coffee in public areas and cabins are included within the cost of the cruise fare.
Why Riviera Travel Is Great for Seniors: Riviera Travel prides itself on an affordable price point on fully escorted tour-style cruises across Europe on a plush range of ships.
Ships have a premium feel, with a boutique-style hotel fit out. The passenger-base is mainly the over 60 crowd -- like-minded passengers and few families. Sailings are gentle; visiting an array of ports with most passengers taking up a light walking tour of each port, before enjoying time back onboard the ship.
Silversea cruises are all-inclusive senior-friendly cruises at their best. The line offers all-suite, ultra-luxury ships in both ocean and expedition categories. They appeal to the mature, discerning traveller in search of an upscale experience with highly personalised service. Its ships sail to more than 900 destinations on all seven continents and provide many once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The all-inclusive pricing covers all-suite accommodations, gourmet dining, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and wines, onboard lectures, gratuities and -- on expedition cruises only -- excursions.
Why Silversea Is Great for Seniors: Silversea's suites come with a dedicated butler that handles everything from unpacking luggage to making dinner reservations and keeping your preferred beverage well-stocked during the cruise. The Silver Shore Concierge can make arrangements for individually curated tours as well as Mid-Cruise Land Adventures tours that are arranged between ports of call so cruisers can meet the ship at the next destination.
Silversea was known for its expedition-style cruises before it even had a true purpose-built expedition ship (Silver Explorer). Silversea Alaska cruises allow active seniors to enjoy hiking, kayaking, and Zodiac tours with the onboard expedition team included in the fare. The same applies to destinations like Greenland and Iceland, South America, and the South Pacific.
The main dining room and themed dining options are impressive. Depending on the ship, specialty restaurants include the French fare at Le Dame by Relais & Chateaux; Indochine and Seishin, serving Asian-inspired cuisine; or La Terrazza, honouring the Italian heritage of the family-owned cruise line. New ships boast S.A.L.T., a culinary adventure programme that delves into local cuisines.
All of Silversea's ships (except expedition vessels) accommodate wheelchairs and scooters. The line's low single supplement is an attractive incentive for widows and widowers, and anyone else travelling solo. Men of a certain age are onboard many cruises to serve as gentlemen hosts, socialising, dining and dancing with the single ladies onboard.
AmaWaterways has a fleet of 26 river ships, focusing primarily on the Danube and the Rhine rivers in Europe, but also offering sailings in France and Portugal. AmaWaterways African safari cruise tours have also been added to its European river cruise roster, as have cruise tours on the Nile and in Asia.
AmaWaterways pioneered river ships with double balcony staterooms, with one traditional step-out balcony side-by-side with a French balcony door, allowing indoor seating that's ideal for inclement weather or for passengers with mobility issues. AmaWaterways' ships are elegantly appointed with expansive public areas for enjoying views of the rivers and shorelines. As with most European river cruises, beer and wine are included with dinner, as are bottled water and specialty coffees onboard. Excursions are included in each port, with a focus on food and beverage tours and educational explorations of each destination.
Food and entertainment onboard the ship reflect the areas where the ship is sailing, with guest entertainers and lecturers coming on board at various times during the cruise.
Why AmaWaterways Is Great for Seniors: Senior cruisers on AmaWaterways will appreciate the extra attention taken to offer tours for every ability. Guests choose between regular-paced walking tours, gentle-paced walking tours, and tours with full transportation provided. Tour guides will even arrange car or van service if a passenger is too tired at the end of a tour for the return walk back. More active senior cruisers can enjoy complimentary bicycles and themed golf cruises.
AmaWaterways does allow children over age 8, allowing for multi-generational river cruises with the grandkids as well.
