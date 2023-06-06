1. Saga Cruises is Ideal for Over-50s

Saga Cruises caters specifically for the over 50 British set. With two new-build 987-passenger ships -- Spirit of Discovery launched in 2019 and Spirit of Adventure in 2021 -- and a high-level of inclusions such as speciality restaurants, drinks, Wi-Fi, transfers and travel insurance, making it one of the best cruise lines for seniors in the UK.

The ambience onboard Saga Cruises' two ships is relaxed and sophisticated. Spaces are chic, well thought out and with high-end touches such as marble in bathrooms, designer-led spaces, a luxurious spa and intimate restaurants.

Why Saga Is Great for Senior Cruisers: By ensuring all passengers are of a similar age -- the minimum age to sail is 50, though most passengers are over 70 -- means the line’s programming is more in-tune with its guests 24/7. All cabins feature balconies with a large number of solo cabins for single travellers and accompanying entertaining, such as meet-ups, dinners and shore excursions with single travellers in mind.

Saga Cruises has some of the best entertainment at sea. There's an outstanding selection of live music around the ship and The Club by Jools Holland offering a boujie, warmly lit supper club space that encompasses a jaunty jazz club. The line’s partnership with Jools Holland will see him perform on several sailings.

Saga Cruises voyages depart from Dover and Southampton, with round-trip transfer (within a 250 mile radius) to the port also included within the cost of a cruise. Itineraries include Britain and Ireland, Norwegian fjords and Baltic, and for warmer weather, the Canary Islands, Mediterranean and Caribbean.