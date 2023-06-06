Cruise travellers with disabilities have concerns that other cruisers might never consider. Can they open their stateroom door and smoothly roll a wheelchair in? Can they easily take a shower? Is it possible to get off the ship in port or hear the evening show?
With a combination of advanced planning and the special features available on the following ships, a physical disability should not prevent you from cruising. In fact, a cruise might just be one of the best vacations you'll ever experience.
P&O Cruises operates eight ships, with a ninth, a megaship, due in 2020. The current fleet varies from the small, 790-passenger Adonia (until March 2018, when it leaves the fleet) to the flagship, Britannia, carrying 3,647 passengers. Onboard, expect a contemporary setting with a choice of restaurants and plenty of entertainment, with everything geared to the tastes of British passengers. Three ships, Arcadia, Oriana and Adonia, are adults-only while the remaining five are very popular with families. P&O Cruises' homeport is Southampton, so there are year-round departures from here, as well as a comprehensive fly-cruise programme.
Top marks to P&O for having a clearly explained section on its website for cruisers with special needs, right down to sections on door widths on each ship and ports where the gangway might be too steep for a less mobile person to go ashore.
All adapted cabins fleetwide have wide doorways into the cabin and bathroom; sufficient floor space for manoeuvring a wheelchair or mobility scooter; wet room-style bathrooms; grab rails for shower and toilet; pull-down shower seat; and flush thresholds between bathroom and cabin. None of them have a bath, though, only a shower. In cabins with balcony, there's a ramp to access the outside space. In addition, Arcadia has a number of partially accessible cabins; there's less manoeuvring room in these, so they aren't suitable for full-time wheelchair users. Collapsible wheelchairs can be taken into any cabin, provided their width when collapsed is less than 51cm.
There's a special seating area in each theatre for wheelchairs, and across the fleet wheelchair-accessible loos are featured in all the main public areas. Chair hoists are available at the pools on Ventura, Aurora, Azura and Britannia. On all ships, cabin numbers are in Braille, as are lift buttons, and the daily programme and restaurant menus can be provided in large print. For the hard-of-hearing, there's a hearing loop facility at Southampton cruise terminals and at the reception desks on each ship, as well as an 'infra-red' hearing support system in some of the show lounges.
Assistance dogs are permitted, although not emotional support dogs. If you need to hire any equipment, call the cruise line -- items like shower chairs and raised toilet seats can be provided, or larger items that meet the requirements of the International Maritime Organisation can be hired via Mobility at Sea (mobilityatsea.co.uk), which, incidentally, works with all the major cruise lines. Each ship has a few wheelchairs that can be borrowed, but they can't be reserved. Accessible shore excursions in private, adapted vehicles can be arranged via the cruise line, but you need to send in a questionnaire in good time before cruising.
Britannia has 33 wheelchair accessible cabins across all grades, from insides to suites. Aurora is an older ship, launched in 2000, with a more intimate feel, as it only carries 1,874, but there's still a good selection of 18 wheelchair-accessible cabins, from insides to balcony accommodation.
The 3,100-passenger Azura has 25 adapted cabins, including one of the top suites on Riviera deck, while the 2,016-passenger Oceana has 17, again, across all grades. Ventura has 22; while the adults-only Arcadia has 18, including two massive forward-facing balcony cabins on D Deck. Oriana, an older ship, only has eight, all on F Deck, with a window but no balcony.
Adonia, the smallest ship in the fleet, has particularly high door thresholds and steep ramps. The accessible bathrooms are smaller, which means wheelchair users may require more assistance than usual to manoeuvre once inside. Passengers who are heavily reliant on the use of a wheelchair or mobility scooter may be severely restricted in embarking and disembarking at ports of call because Adonia doesn't have a low-level ramped gangway. All access to the quayside is by a narrow, stepped gangway. Accessible shore excursions are not offered on Adonia.
If you're looking for a traditional, British cruise experience, aimed at more mature passengers, with comfortable rather than ultra-modern ships, and some imaginative itineraries, Fred. Olsen's fleet of four classic, mid-sized ships could be the answer. A lot of cruises depart from British ports, so there's no need to fly, and there are some long voyages in winter to exotic destinations, again, with no need to board an aircraft. The line does warn, however, that its wheelchair accessible cabins are adapted from the original specification, rather than purpose-built, so depending on your needs, ask very specific questions when you book. All four ships have different configurations, too.
For 2018, Fred. Olsen is branching out into river cruising with one ship, Brabant, but this is unsuitable for those with mobility issues as it has no lift and no adapted cabins.
Adapted cabins across the fleet have handrails in the bathroom area, but not the cabin itself. There are rails to assist with use of the toilet and fixed seats in the showers. Raised toilet seats and extra mattresses can be requested at the time of booking. Fred. Olsen recommends Boudicca as the most wheelchair-friendly of its ships, as the adapted cabins are larger. Passengers are allowed to bring on their own equipment but it must be approved by the cruise line in advance.
On Balmoral, the pool on deck 11 has a shallow 'end', as it were, making it easier for a person with mobility issues to be lowered gently into the water. There are six wheelchair-adapted cabins on Deck 8 (two balcony suites, four with picture window) and three interior cabins on Deck 9. Wheelchair accessible toilets are on Deck 10, by the Avon restaurants, and Deck 7, by the Neptune Lounge.
Black Watch, being an older ship, has steps on the pool deck, but there are ramps for wheelchair users. The ship only has one accessible toilet in the public areas, outside the Neptune Lounge on Deck 6. There are only four wheelchair adapted cabins, all on Deck 7, all Terrace Balcony category.
Braemar has four wheelchair-adapted cabins, two inside on Deck 7 and two outside on Deck 6, and one accessible toilet midship on Deck 5.
On Boudicca, there are four wheelchair-adapted Terrace Balcony cabins on the Lido Deck (7) but no wheelchair accessible toilets in the public areas of the ship.
Accessible cabins on Black Watch have a small lip in the shower, to keep the water in, which may be challenging to a wheelchair user. On Braemar, the adapted rooms are very small for a passenger who is completely wheelchair bound. From 2018, passengers with collapsible wheelchairs or scooters will be allowed to book non-adapted cabins, while those with non-collapsible wheelchairs will only be allowed to book adapted cabins. The rules regarding scooters are complicated and vary from ship to ship but essentially, Fred. Olsen says:
On Black Watch, scooters of any type are only permitted in fully adapted cabins.
On Boudicca, no scooters will be allowed in cabins on decks 3 and 4. Scooters up to 56cm wide will only be allowed in cabins suitable for non-collapsible wheelchairs and scooters, while larger scooters will only be allowed in fully adapted cabins.
On Braemar and Balmoral, collapsible scooters will be permitted in most cabins, while non-collapsible scooters will only be allowed in fully adapted cabins, or depending on the size of the scooter, cabins suitable for non-collapsible wheelchairs. All wheelchairs and scooters will have to be stored in cabins, rather than left in corridors, and no storage will be provided onboard anywhere else for mobility devices.
Saga currently operates two ships, the contemporary and very smart Saga Sapphire and the more intimate, traditional Saga Pearl II. In 2019, Saga Pearl II will retire and be replaced by a new flagship, the 55,900-ton Spirit of Discovery, carrying 999 guests in luxurious, modern style, with a second new ship on order, Spirit of Adventure. Saga holidays are specifically for the over-50s and the ships are known for their fine food and friendly, caring atmosphere. Because a lot of the passengers are elderly, the crew are used to dealing with passengers with different abilities and are kind and sympathetic. Everything is carefully thought out, right down to highlighting which excursions are best for those who are less mobile. Most cruises depart from U.K. ports, although fly-cruises are also offered.
There are two wheelchair-adapted cabins on Saga Pearl II -- 232 and 233 on A deck -- and six on Saga Sapphire -- 8061 and 8563 (Deck 8), 7080 and 7580 (Deck 7), 10536 and 10538 (Deck 10). Passengers requiring a wheelchair for excursions but not for use onboard can ask for the chair to be stored. Equipment like commodes, raised toilet seats and shower stools can be supplied if you request it at the time of booking. Accommodation details for the new Spirit of Discovery have not yet been released, but we do know that all 540 cabins have a private balcony and there will be wheelchair-accessibility across most grades. Because the ship is a new build, accessible cabins will be custom-designed, rather than adapted.
For visually impaired passengers, assistance at check in, embarkation and disembarkation can be provided. Saga will print the daily programme and onboard newspaper in extra-large type and provide Braille playing cards. For hard-of-hearing passengers, visual alarms can be requested in cabins, while most entertainment areas have hearing loop systems installed. Assistance dogs are allowed on board cruises where all ports of call fit into the EU's Pet Passport scheme.
Wheelchairs and mobility scooters must be stored in cabins, not corridors. The deck plans on the Saga website are not especially helpful if you're planning a cruise; it’s easier to call the cruise line.
CMV operates a fleet of older ships from its home base, London's Tilbury, as well as other U.K. ports. These classic vessels have a loyal following and the cruise line is known for its competitive pricing. Expect a more traditional cruise experience, with dressing up in the evenings, food and entertainment geared to a British audience and all the quirks that come with older ships; the adapted cabins won't be as fancy as those on a new vessel, for example, and there won't be such a choice of cabin grades if you require wheelchair accessibility.
Columbus, the flagship has six wheelchair-adapted cabins. Magellan only has one and Marco Polo, two.
The line's older ships, Astoria and Astoria, don't have any adapted cabins. CMV recommends Mobility at Sea as a supplier of equipment for disabled passengers, but includes a fairly strongly-worded warning on its website that older ships can be challenging for wheelchair users and passengers with other disabilities. If you want to cruise with CMV and have special needs, it is essential that you talk to the cruise line before booking as every passenger's requirements are assessed individually.
Norwegian Cruise Line has a long history of working with special needs passengers, employing trained access officers, and even providing passengers an embarkation day meeting with a staff member who will assist with accessibility needs during the cruise. The line also offers accessible ground transportation to and from ports in the U.S.
The line's newest ship, 4,004-passenger Norwegian Bliss, has 42 accessible staterooms with alarm pull rods in bathrooms and alarm buttons beside the beds. Staterooms and bathrooms have wide, ramped entries without sills. Bathrooms have grab bars, roll-in showers, handheld showerheads and high toilets. They also have lower closet rods and accessible balconies with automatic doors. The toilet is high and has collapsible arm guards, proving support and making it easier for transfer.
Gangways are wide enough to accommodate most wheelchairs and scooters, and accessible public restrooms are widely available. All dining and bar venues have wheelchair access, as does the video arcade. There's also wheelchair seating in the theater and showrooms.
The line also provides pagers for the hearing impaired, assistive listening systems and Braille/tactical signage. A sign language interpreter can be provided with at least 90 days' notice before sailing for cruises that depart and/or return to the U.S. Service animals are accepted.
Fleetmates: Sister ship Norwegian Escape is another of Norwegian's newer ship, with similar amenities and 47 accessible staterooms. The older, 2,394-passenger Norwegian Gem, which has 27 accessible cabins, also gets consistently positive reviews from passengers with disabilities.
Children with disabilities can still join in the fun on this 2,500-passenger family-focused ship. The line adheres to the philosophy that any child should be able to participate in youth programming, regardless of ability, and youth counselors have experience working with children with special needs, including autism and behavioral challenges.
Disney Fantasy's 25 accessible rooms offer wide cabin and bathroom doors with low doorsills and ramped bathroom thresholds, along with roll-in showers, bathroom and shower grab bars and open bed frames, allowing access from both sides. There are fold-down shower seats, handheld showerheads, lowered towel and closet bars, and emergency call buttons, which can be activated upon request.
The ship can also provide a bed board (which can be helpful to people with a back injury or arthritis), a bed rail, portable toilet, raised toilet seat, shower stool and transfer bench.
A wide gangway allows for wheelchair access, and accessible restrooms are found throughout the ship. On the line's private island, Castaway Cay, paved paths provide access to shops and wheelchairs. Sand wheelchairs are available, and a tram accommodates manual and electric wheelchairs. An accessible cabana is also available.
Large print communication is available, and theaters provide assistive listening systems. Assistance packets also contain show scripts, and stateroom communication kits include a bed-shaker alarm, doorbell and phone alerts, a phone amplifier and a smoke detector with a strobe light. Sign language interpreters can be requested at least 60 days before sailing for U.S.-based cruises, and are available on some European sailings. Trained service animals are allowed.
Wheelchair seating is available at dining venues, in theaters and for on-deck activities. Wheelchairs can also access the miniature golf course and the laundry.
The pool lift is not permanently installed and must be requested when booking the cruise. It will only be available at specified times because it cannot be kept in place throughout the sailing.
Fleetmates: Disney Dream also offers similar amenities.
Disabled passengers can experience luxury cruising on the small Regent Seven Seas Cruises line, which offers all-suite ships and a high crew-to-passenger ratio. Due to Explorer's relatively small ship size, passengers may find it easier to navigate the vessel.
The 750-capacity Seven Seas Explorer, the largest ship in Regent's fleet, has three accessible cabins, which can sell out quickly. They offer wide cabin and bathroom doors, with low doorsills and ramped bathroom thresholds. The roll-in showers have a fold-down bench, handheld showerheads, higher toilet, lowered sink and vanity, and closet rod. A refrigerator and commode chair are available by request, and balconies are accessible for select cabins.
Public restrooms are accessible. All dining and bar venues accommodate wheelchairs, and the showroom and casino are both accessible. There's also Braille/tactile signage for elevator buttons and stateroom numbers. Wide gangways allow wheelchair users to more easily get on and off the ship.
Fleetmates: Seven Seas Mariner, though smaller than Explorer, is similarly equipped and has six cabins for passengers with disabilities.
With 65 accessible staterooms, this bold, new ship, launched in 2018, includes plenty of options for disabled travelers. The 3,960-capacity Carnival Horizon has three types of accessible cabins: fully accessible cabins with approach to the bed from both sides, fully accessible cabins with a single side approach to the bed, and ambulatory accessible cabins for passengers that don't require a wheelchair, but can still benefit from accessibility features like grab bars.
Each of the wheelchair-friendly cabins has wide doors with no doorsill, roll-in showers and a fold-down bench with ramped bathroom thresholds, grab bars and additional turning space for wheelchairs or scooters. In addition, they feature tall toilets, lowered closet rod and accessible balconies for select staterooms.
All dining areas and bars have wheelchair seating, as does the main theater. Sign language interpreting services are provided on cruises that depart from and/or return to the U.S. and Canada, with at least 60 days' notice prior to sailing. Service dogs are welcome.
Fleetmates: Other Vista-class ships -- including Carnival Vista, which launched in 2016, and Carnival Panorama, expected to debut in 2019 -- include the latest accessible features and are also good choices.
The Italian-founded cruise line meets international accessibility standards, and the 4,132-passenger MSC Seaside has plenty to interest passengers who are disabled. It's the line's first purpose-built vessel for the North American market, and offers an impressive 51 accessible cabins, one of the highest numbers (and percentage of cabins) available on any ship.
The accessible cabins have wide stateroom and bathroom doors with no sill or lip. They have bathroom grab bars, fold-down shower benches, handheld showerheads, lower closet rods and accessible balconies.
Wide gangways will accommodate most wheelchairs. The ship has accessible public restrooms and wide elevator openings. For the visually impaired, there are Braille stateroom door plates, stairway handrail markings, elevator button and directional signs in hallways. Personal amplifiers are available in theaters, and hearing impaired kits are provided upon request. Service animals are welcome.
Children or young travelers with special needs can be placed with a lower age group in youth programs, or can take part in specific activities with their parents, if required. Sign language interpreters are provided for cruises that depart and end in a U.S. port with at least 60 days' notice before sailing.
Shore excursions list outings suitable for travelers who are mobility impaired.
Fleetmates: MSC Seaview is similarly equipped.