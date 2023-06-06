P&O Cruises

Why?

P&O Cruises operates eight ships, with a ninth, a megaship, due in 2020. The current fleet varies from the small, 790-passenger Adonia (until March 2018, when it leaves the fleet) to the flagship, Britannia, carrying 3,647 passengers. Onboard, expect a contemporary setting with a choice of restaurants and plenty of entertainment, with everything geared to the tastes of British passengers. Three ships, Arcadia, Oriana and Adonia, are adults-only while the remaining five are very popular with families. P&O Cruises' homeport is Southampton, so there are year-round departures from here, as well as a comprehensive fly-cruise programme.

Top marks to P&O for having a clearly explained section on its website for cruisers with special needs, right down to sections on door widths on each ship and ports where the gangway might be too steep for a less mobile person to go ashore.

Special features

All adapted cabins fleetwide have wide doorways into the cabin and bathroom; sufficient floor space for manoeuvring a wheelchair or mobility scooter; wet room-style bathrooms; grab rails for shower and toilet; pull-down shower seat; and flush thresholds between bathroom and cabin. None of them have a bath, though, only a shower. In cabins with balcony, there's a ramp to access the outside space. In addition, Arcadia has a number of partially accessible cabins; there's less manoeuvring room in these, so they aren't suitable for full-time wheelchair users. Collapsible wheelchairs can be taken into any cabin, provided their width when collapsed is less than 51cm.

There's a special seating area in each theatre for wheelchairs, and across the fleet wheelchair-accessible loos are featured in all the main public areas. Chair hoists are available at the pools on Ventura, Aurora, Azura and Britannia. On all ships, cabin numbers are in Braille, as are lift buttons, and the daily programme and restaurant menus can be provided in large print. For the hard-of-hearing, there's a hearing loop facility at Southampton cruise terminals and at the reception desks on each ship, as well as an 'infra-red' hearing support system in some of the show lounges.

Assistance dogs are permitted, although not emotional support dogs. If you need to hire any equipment, call the cruise line -- items like shower chairs and raised toilet seats can be provided, or larger items that meet the requirements of the International Maritime Organisation can be hired via Mobility at Sea (mobilityatsea.co.uk), which, incidentally, works with all the major cruise lines. Each ship has a few wheelchairs that can be borrowed, but they can't be reserved. Accessible shore excursions in private, adapted vehicles can be arranged via the cruise line, but you need to send in a questionnaire in good time before cruising.

Britannia has 33 wheelchair accessible cabins across all grades, from insides to suites. Aurora is an older ship, launched in 2000, with a more intimate feel, as it only carries 1,874, but there's still a good selection of 18 wheelchair-accessible cabins, from insides to balcony accommodation.

The 3,100-passenger Azura has 25 adapted cabins, including one of the top suites on Riviera deck, while the 2,016-passenger Oceana has 17, again, across all grades. Ventura has 22; while the adults-only Arcadia has 18, including two massive forward-facing balcony cabins on D Deck. Oriana, an older ship, only has eight, all on F Deck, with a window but no balcony.

Caveats

Adonia, the smallest ship in the fleet, has particularly high door thresholds and steep ramps. The accessible bathrooms are smaller, which means wheelchair users may require more assistance than usual to manoeuvre once inside. Passengers who are heavily reliant on the use of a wheelchair or mobility scooter may be severely restricted in embarking and disembarking at ports of call because Adonia doesn't have a low-level ramped gangway. All access to the quayside is by a narrow, stepped gangway. Accessible shore excursions are not offered on Adonia.