9 Cool Cruise Door Decorations You Need for Your Next Sailing

Generally found on mainstream cruise ships, cabin door decorating is a favorite pastime among many passengers. Whether you're celebrating something special like an anniversary or birthday, want an easy way to find your room after a long night out or simply enjoy a craft project, here are nine items that will make your stateroom door stand out and transform it into a nautical masterpiece.

Editor's note: Some cruise lines prohibit door decorations or restrict the types of decorations allowed. Please check with your cruise line or travel agent for rules and restrictions.