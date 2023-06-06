1. An Antarctica Cruise or Any Short-Season Destination

Some cruises that require booking ahead have less to do with the ship than with the destination. Short-season itineraries compress demand into a shorter period of time, making it more difficult to book your spot. A cruise to Antarctica is high on that list, as are cruises in the Arctic, New England and Canada, Alaska and Baltic cruises.

Note: Sailings at the very beginning or end of these destinations’ seasons tend to have more availability. For example, fewer people want to cruise to Alaska in late May and early September as the wildlife sightings are rarer and the weather can be unpredictable. Similarly, an Antarctica cruise in February or March can bring harsh winter conditions. Nevertheless, you’ll still want to book these cruises in advance.