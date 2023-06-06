Certain cruise holidays require advance planning and booking a year out. Whether you’re considering a Christmas Disney cruise, a bucket-list Antarctica voyage, or a once-in-a-lifetime sailing to take in the Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, planning ahead is a must. Smaller cruise ships will also sell out quicker, due to less capacity. Current events can also influence cruise availability.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up nine cruise types that you’ll definitely want to book at least a year in advance.
Some cruises that require booking ahead have less to do with the ship than with the destination. Short-season itineraries compress demand into a shorter period of time, making it more difficult to book your spot. A cruise to Antarctica is high on that list, as are cruises in the Arctic, New England and Canada, Alaska and Baltic cruises.
Note: Sailings at the very beginning or end of these destinations’ seasons tend to have more availability. For example, fewer people want to cruise to Alaska in late May and early September as the wildlife sightings are rarer and the weather can be unpredictable. Similarly, an Antarctica cruise in February or March can bring harsh winter conditions. Nevertheless, you’ll still want to book these cruises in advance.
Some of the most popular cruises happen during the festive season, from late November through the New Year. After all, what's better than spending Hanukkah or Christmas with your loved ones, while someone else does the cooking and cleaning?
But if you want to open your presents or countdown to the New Year at sea, you'll need to book your cruise ahead of time. Some of the most sought-after holiday cruises -- like Disney Christmas cruises or Christmas market cruises -- can book up pretty fast. That’s particularly true if you want your choice of cabin, as Christmas cruises are popular with families, couples and groups of friends.
Luxury cruise lines tend to have fairly small ships, which makes snagging a spot on a sailing more difficult – especially if you aren’t flexible with your schedule. With that in mind, you’ll want to plan ahead for sailings with Crystal, Regent, Silversea and Azamara.
Since you’re travelling in luxury, you’ll also want to make sure you book one of the best cabins on your ship or for special one-off and high-season sailings. The 4,000-plus-square-foot Regent Suite on Regent Seven Seas’ Splendor and Explorer is always booked out one to two years in advance.
Dreaming of a Wonder of the Seas balcony room or hoping to splash out on the jaw-dropping Ultimate Family Cabin? You’ll want to book your cabin well in advance. Fresh cabins, cool new amenities, and an ever more impressive lineup of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues puts these at the top of many travellers’ wish lists.
In addition to Royal Caribbean, new ships from popular cruise lines Carnival, Norwegian, Disney, Princess and Holland America Line can all sell out quickly. Additionally, don’t assume that the rule only applies to the world’s biggest new cruise offerings. Smaller new ships often sell out faster and should also be booked a year in advance.
Take note of Cruise Critic’s list of the most popular cruise ships, because the best cabins aboard them can sell out fast. That includes P&O Cruises' newest ship Iona, which debuted in 2021.
While you can probably get an interior cabin or a room with an obstructed view less than a year before sailing, the best cabins require advanced planning. That’s especially true of suites on all ships, or those with limited availability, such as the new Conservatory Mini Suites.
If you're interested in an expedition cruise to some exotic locale such as the Galapagos, Amazon River or Greenland, you'd better get your hands on next year's cruise calendar. And yes, the list of expedition ships also includes a cruise to Antarctica.
These cruises sell out well in advance of sailing, primarily because space is severely limited. That’s because expedition ships are small (typically fewer than 30 cabins) and destinations place capacity limits on travellers (as is the case with a Galapagos cruise).
As with short-season destinations, you might be able to book an early- or late-season sailing in places like the Galapagos or Baja California within less than a year, but you're likely to see less and have hit-or-miss weather.
Looking to cross the pond with your pet? You've only got one cruise ship -- Cunard's Queen Mary 2 -- and the QM2 kennels book up quickly. With just 22 kennels onboard, and lots of pet-loving cruisers on both sides of the Atlantic, you need to get your reservation more than a year, even two years, ahead of sailing. If you have some flexibility with your schedule, you might be able to shave off a little time, but it's almost unheard of to be able to book Queen Mary 2 kennels less than a year out.
Themed cruises are some of the fastest sellers in the world. That’s especially true for fans of a particular band, TV show or hobby, who can be quite zealous for the themed cruise that speaks to them. Imagine Cruising’s themed cruises with Katherine Jenkins, eighties music legends, and sports personalities tend to sell out quickly.
Far too often, by the time you hear about a cruise that tugs at your fan heartstrings, it's too late to get a cabin. In those cases, you'll want to get on the email list of the company running the show so you can find out about the next year's sailing as soon as possible. Then, as soon as bookings open, get on the phone and put down a deposit.
If you're hoping to combine a cruise with a visit to one of the world's most popular events, say the Australian Open or Monaco's Grand Prix, you'd better call your travel agent at least a year in advance. These are annual events, after all. In addition to booking the cruise, you’ll want to make sure you reserve any perks -- such as local excursions or tickets to the event -- that aren't included in the fare.
Other major events that can mean higher-demand itineraries include Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Rio's Carnival, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Cannes Film Festival, the Melbourne Cup.