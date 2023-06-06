9 Do's and Don'ts for Your First Day on Ovation of the Seas

5. Do download the Royal IQ app

Before you leave home, download the free Royal IQ app, which only works on the ship. Then as soon as you get onboard, connect to the ship's free intranet ("royal-wifi") and use the app to book restaurants, iFly, North Star, shows and shore excursions -- without queuing up in person. The queues are very long on embarkation day so it's a big time-drainer and you may miss out on time slots for your activities if you're at the back of the line. But here's a sneaky tip to beat everyone else: It's worth trying the app from the wharf or terminal before you board. In Singapore we could get onto the "royal-wifi" intranet while we were waiting to embark and did our bookings then.