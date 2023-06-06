9 Reasons Not to Take a Baby on a Cruise

Parents, you can thank me. I have taken my baby on a cruise so you don't have to.

OK, maybe that's a bit harsh. Family cruising is ideal when the kids are elementary school age and older, but when I took my first kid on his first cruise at the age of 1, I realized that cruising with babies younger than 2 is a very different story. As I sat in a darkened cruise ship cabin, listening to my son breathe as he napped while Grandma was out enjoying the ship, I started thinking about reasons why you might not want to cruise with your baby.

Don't get me wrong: Cruising with a baby is definitely doable, especially on the right ship with an accommodating kid. (Mine was not the accommodating kind.) In my experience, ship staff can be extraordinarily baby-friendly; on my first cruise with baby, they made a point to say hi to my son and didn't get upset about the messes he made. I have great photos of him in his tuxedo onesie on formal night, and I'll always have the memories of celebrating his first birthday on his first Alaska cruise (complete with a cake smash in the main dining room). He enjoyed pushing our umbrella stroller around the pool deck and down the cabin hallways. But between you and me, I needed a serious vacation after that cruise.

Here, then, are nine reasons to think twice before taking the little one on a cruise. Of course, you might decide that it's still worth the extra hassle to get yourselves out to sea or to have a family vacation with the rest of your clan. Babies change quickly at different ages, and your kid's temperament combined with ship amenities and ports of call can have a big impact on your enjoyment of a cruise. It makes a world of difference if your little one will sleep in a stroller. But even if you are dead set on setting sail with your under-2, consider my advice -- if for no other reason than preparing for the realities of cruising with a baby.