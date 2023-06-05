9 Reasons to Sleep in on Scarlet Lady

Noodles at midnight, world-class DJs and wickedly good mezcal cocktails; Virgin Voyages' first ship Scarlet Lady is packed with nocturnal activities to keep you up all night long. But, it's not all about the hedonistic nightlife. Scarlet Lady strikes a balance between detoxing and retoxing -- and sleep is a vital part of that.

When you are finally ready to retire to your room after a raucous night onboard, personalized touches that add extra comfort are certain to keep you in bed longer the following morning.

Here are nine reasons to hit snooze and sleep in on Scarlet Lady.