9 Things You Should Never Try to Hide from a Cruise Line

2. A Contagious Medical Issue

Even if you try and hide the fact you've got a dry continuous cough and have lost your sense of smell and taste -- you're going to be subject to a pre-boarding PCR test and often a further test onboard -- so be warned -- anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be denied boarding, it's as simple as that.

Cruise lines insist that passengers sign declarations attesting they are medically and physically fit for travel, and we ask that you don't lie. Boarding a ship with thousands of passengers when you're contagious with coronavirus, Norovirus or any other virus is never a good idea because germs can spread quickly in a self-contained environment with communal dining and recreational facilities, as we have become only too aware in the past year or so. You don't want to be the Typhoid Mary who ruins the vacations of scores of other travelers.

Many lines have long stipulated that not disclosing a contagious illness violates the passenger conduct policy, which you agreed to adhere to when you purchased the cruise -- and expect more stringent rule adherence cruising in the age of COVID.

So 'fess up. The ship's medical team, which has the authority to prevent you from boarding if it puts other passengers' well-being at risk, will evaluate you. And as long as you are not found to be gravely ill with a high fever and, shall we say, very active tummy issues, chances are they'll simply ask you to stay in your cabin until you are no longer contagious -- typically 72 hours.

By the way, this is another reason why you should always have travel insurance in place: Should you be turned away upon embarkation due to illness, your trip's coverage means you won't be out the price of your cruise.