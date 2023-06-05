A Caribbean Cruise: Diving into the Depths

St. Kitts: On the Cusp?

St. Kitts isn’t so much about beaches, although it has them, but history and culture. And it feels, right now, like this former British West Indies island is on the cusp of change. Consider that tiny Basseterre, the quaint capital where our ship docked this morning, installed its first three sets of traffic lights in 2018. The Park Hyatt, the first in the Caribbean, opened a year ago and several new hotels -- a Ritz-Carlton, Six Senses and Ramada -- are in the pipeline. Look around and you’ll see plenty of evidence of development underwritten by the Chinese, including a 350-unit condominium seaside complex called Happy Life.

A second pier to accommodate cruise ships is in the works to help satisfy the island’s hungry economic driver: tourism. There’s a hangar that caters to private jets and an international airport with nonstop routes to New York, Newark, Miami, Charlotte, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Toronto. And on Frigate Bay, where the Atlantic meets the Caribbean, there’s a billboard that teases: “Live your dream.” As our guide Winston said: “Business isn’t good. It’s great.”

Yet this is the same small island where it’s routine to see goats feasting on grass in people’s gardens, chickens on the loose and homes and shops that at first glance appear rundown. Authentic, perhaps, is a better description. Some of the original structures in the walkable capital date back centuries, including those that surround Independence Square, once the site of a slave auction market. St. Kitts and neighboring Nevis gained full independence in 1983 after centuries of rule by the British.

It only takes an hour to drive around the island. On our Silversea shore excursion, Best of St. Kitts and Fairview, we did it in four with stops at a batik factory, a museum that was a French plantation in a former life and Brimstone Hill Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built of hand-cut stone. Designed by the British and built by African slaves between 1789 and 1805, it stretches across 40 acres and, at 800 feet above sea level, has spectacular views.

Notable during our tour was something we did not see: fields of sugar cane. The crop was once the lifeblood of St. Kitts and the island is now defined in part by its absence. The market for sugar collapsed in 2005 and, in years since, the once lush expanse of sugar cane fields has gone dormant and the abandoned manufacturing plant has devolved into a rusted-out relic.

I ended my afternoon here on the second-floor balcony of Lemongrass, a restaurant on Bay Road a few blocks from the cruise terminal. It offers a menu that pays homage to Thai and Caribbean cuisine with dishes like green curry conch, local lobster simmered in a Thai red curry, and poached snapper in ginger soy sauce. My choice? I went full-on local with stewed mutton, veggies, and beans and rice. Even better than the food, which was terrific, was the view, which offers a window into the heart of Basseterre. From my perch, I could see The National Museum, the octagonal Circus, patterned after Piccadilly Circus, and yes, a few of those traffic lights.

People-watching is a terrific pastime, no matter where you happen to be. Today’s cast included a couple of police officers sliding by on Segways, crew members enjoying a few hours off ship and, as everywhere, folks with their eyes directed not around them but at their screens. Not me, not today, not when there’s so much to see.

Good to Know The local currency is the Eastern Caribbean dollar. However, most taxis, shops and restaurants accept U.S. dollars although you may get change in local money.

Silver Spirit has a particularly robust offering of shore excursions here, including golf at Royal St. Kitts, a rainforest safari, ziplining, a Caribbean cooking and tasting tour, a catamaran snorkel and cruise, and a trip to the neighbouring island of Nevis.

Logistics. Port Zante is the festive 30-acre shopping and dining area where cruise ships dock. But it doesn’t represent essential St. Kitts at all. Just outside the port, within a few blocks, are the National Museum, Independence Square, the Circus and, on Bay Road across from the ferry terminal, a farmers’ market. There are also duty-free shops, boutiques and art galleries near the Circus.

There are three popular beaches, with their mixture of black and golden sand, within a quick taxi ride of the pier: Frigate Bay (a 10-minute ride, $12 each way, or $3 each if shared by four people), South Friar’s Bay (15 minutes, $16 each way, or $4 if shared) and Cockleshell Bay (20 minutes, $28 each way, or $7 if shared). Frigate is a local’s favourite while South Friar’s, known for its snorkelling, is a bit quieter. Cockleshell is the most visited with plenty of amenities: bars, restaurants, free Wi-Fi, a changing room, and chairs and umbrellas for rent.