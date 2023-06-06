For true spa aficionados, daily treatments and visits to the spa's thermal suite just aren't enough. What they really want is to take up residence in the spa. The good news is that, on several cruise lines, you can do essentially that.
Cruise ship spa cabins are typically located within steps of the ship's spa (or have some sort of direct access) and feature Zen-inspired decor. They range from inside cabins to suites, and they're often the same layout as their standard cabin counterparts, but with added amenities and a higher price tag.
Beyond those basic similarities, spa cabins are not created equal. Some, like those found on Holland America ships, offer a few token cabin amenities but no real spa benefits. Others, however, provide real value to spa-lovers with included spa services, such as free visits to a thermal suite or relaxation room, complimentary fitness classes and discounts on and priority access to spa treatments. Of the ones found on major cruise lines, Celebrity's AquaClass spa cabins offer the most included perks.
See below for a line-by-line guide to available spa cabins.
Azamara now offers Club Spa Suites, located close to the Sanctum Spa. Each of the line's three ships offers two of these spa cabins, with open-plan layouts, lots of light and huge, spa-like bathrooms, complete with glass-enclosed showers and round tubs with windows facing the ocean.
Cabin Amenities: Azamara's Club Spa Suites do not come with special cabin amenities. Like all of the line's accommodations, these rooms do come with terrycloth bathrobes and slippers, a daily fruit basket, fresh-cut flowers and a tote bag. Residents can also enjoy the line's suite perks, including butler service, priority embarkation and debarkation, complimentary internet (235 minutes), in-suite afternoon tea and complimentary specialty dining.
Exclusive Access: None
Discounts: Club Spa Suites come with $300 onboard credit.
Which Ships Have Them: Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest.
Carnival Cruise Line's Asian-inspired spa cabins and suites are located next to the Cloud 9 Spa. Only the first and second passengers in a spa cabin receive the special amenities and access privileges.
Cabin Amenities: Amenities include Cloud 9 Spa logo items, such as bathrobes, towels and slippers; a do-it-yourself scrub kit for use in the thermal suites; and personal fitness bands and yoga mats. (Items, except the slippers and DIY scrub kit, are only for use onboard the cruise.) Toiletries in spa cabins include Elemis shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion and soaps.
Exclusive Access: Get priority access to spa appointments through a pre-cruise spa concierge.
Discounts: Cloud 9 Spa suites come with unlimited access to the thermal suites and the thalassotherapy pool (if available). Plus, each passenger staying in a spa stateroom gets a free body composition analysis metabolism test, two free fitness classes (either Pathway to Yoga or Pathway to Pilates), and 20 percent off the first spa treatment, 30 percent off the second treatment and 40 percent of the third treatment received while ship is in port.
Which Ships Have Them: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, Carnival Magic, Carnival Splendor, Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance, Carnival Sunrise, and Mardi Gras.
Celebrity's spa cabins, known as AquaClass, are available on all ships except those in the Galapagos.
Cabin Amenities: AquaClass cabins each feature an aromatherapy diffuser; pillow menu; specialized spa bathroom amenities, including shower gel and lip balm; plush bathrobes and slippers; cotton bath towels; and free daily delivery of tea and two welcome bottles of water.
Exclusive Access: Passengers in AquaClass cabins have exclusive access to specialty restaurant Blu, as well as access to a spa concierge.
Discounts: Perks include unlimited access to the AquaSpa Relaxation room (on Solstice-class ships only) and the Persian Garden or SEA thermal suite.
Which Ships Have Them: Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity Summit and Celebrity Edge.
Costa's Samsara Spa cabins have direct access to the Samsara Spa via a glass elevator surrounded by a waterfall.
Cabin Amenities: The Samsara cabins and suites come with bathrobes, towels, slippers, and sheets and pillowcases made from organic cotton, as well as an aromatherapy diffuser and wellness purifying shower filter and assortment of tea.
Exclusive Access: Samsara Spa cabins come with a personalized wellness consultation with a spa expert and an invitation to a special Japanese spa tea ceremony. Passengers in these cabins may also dine in the ship's Ristorante Samsara without restriction or surcharge.
Discounts: Spa cabin residents receive two free spa treatments, two free fitness and wellness classes, and two sun-lamp sessions in the solarium, per cabin.
Which Ships Have Them: Costa Fascinosa, Costa Favolosa, Costa Pacifica, Costa Deliziosa, Costa Luminosa, Costa neoRomantica and Costa Diadema.
Holland America's spa cabins differ slightly by ship, but all are located near the Greenhouse Spa and Salon. On some ships, spa cabins are available as suites, while others offer only standard balcony, oceanview or inside spa cabins.
Cabin Amenities: All Holland America cabins feature Elemis toiletries, but spa cabins also come with a loofah mitt and bath salts, along with an organic robe and slippers, yoga mats, two pedometers, a countertop water feature for a relaxed ambience and an iPod docking station.
Exclusive Access: None
Discounts: None
Which Ships Have Them: Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Koningsdam, Veendam, Maasdam and Rotterdam.
MSC Cruises does not have specifically designated spa cabins, but its Yacht Club suites come with exclusive spa amenities and services, thus acting as de facto spa cabins.
Cabin Amenities: Upgraded toiletries in Yacht Club suites include a selection of amenities from Med by MSC.
Exclusive Access: There is a direct private elevator and entrance to the MSC Aurea Spa from the Yacht Club. Within the spa are two massage/treatment rooms reserved only for Yacht Club passengers.
Discounts: The first four people in each Yacht Club cabin get a free one-time-use pass to the thermal suite.
Which Ships Have Them: MSC Divina, MSC Fantasia, MSC Preziosa, MSC Splendida, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seaside, MSC Bellissima, MSC Seaview and MSC Grandiosa.
Norwegian's spa suites are designed for couples and feature queen-sized beds (with a cool circular shape on Norwegian Epic), in-suite hot tubs and spa decor.
Cabin Amenities: All suites on Norwegian ships, including spa suites, come with Elemis toiletries, plus plush bathrobes and slippers.
Exclusive Access: Passengers in spa suites have access to the Haven concierge service, as well as the Haven courtyard, restaurant and bar.
Discounts: Passengers booked in these cabins get free access to Norwegian's thermal suites for the length of the cruise.
Which Ships Have Them: Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Bliss.
Beginning in 2021, Royal Caribbean will offer spa cabins on most of its cruise ships, providing passengers with priority boarding and a relaxing retreat complete with several exclusive perks.
Cabin Amenities: All spa cabins feature soothing decor, plush bedding, upgraded toiletries, slippers and a robe, and a balcony with cushioned furniture. Passengers will receive a welcome gift of fresh fruit in their cabins and a nightly selection of refreshments including bottled water, tea and coffee.
Exclusive Access: Passengers have priority access to spa reservations.
Discounts: Spa passengers will receive one spa treatment per cabin at a 50 percent discount.
Which Ships Have Them: Spa cabins will be featured on Radiance-, Voyager-, Freedom-, Oasis-, Quantum- and Quantum Ultra-class ships.
Seabourn's penthouse spa suites are located directly above the Spa at Seabourn and have direct access to and from the spa via a spiral staircase located in the spa's lobby. The suites each feature a living and dining area with seating for four, a separate bedroom, walk-in closet, glass door and floor-to-ceiling windows onto the balcony.
Cabin Amenities: Spa amenities include a spa shower and bathtub for soaking, as well as a menu of Molton Brown spa products that include exfoliating body wash and polish, bath oils, and thermal salts body soak. Upon arrival, passengers are asked to select from a menu of bath sponges, as well as designer soaps by Hermes, L'Occitane, Baudelaire and Salvatore Ferragamo.
An in-suite bar is stocked with flavored water and fruit juices, as well as a selection of mixed nuts, dried fruits and healthy snacks. In the evening, spa penthouse passengers can choose a calming fragrance from a selection of four by L'Occitane to be diffused throughout the suite.
Exclusive Access: Penthouse spa passengers can book priority spa treatments with the onboard spa concierge.
Discounts: Penthouse spa passengers receive free, unlimited access to the spa's Serene Area, a relaxation space with heated loungers, meditation pods, exotic showers and more.
Which Ships Have Them: Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, and Seabourn Ovation.