A Look at Alaska's Top-Rated Cruise Ports

Glacier Bay

Glacier Bay. There's no dock and it's not really a port, but for many, Glacier Bay National Park is the highlight of an Alaska cruise. The immense bay is a front-row seat to observe how the planet has evolved in a relatively short period of time: Some of the massive glaciers that engulfed the bay as recently as 250 years ago have retreated more than 40 miles.

Most of a day here is spent sailing to Marjorie Glacier, 55 miles inside the park -- or farther if sea ice allows. Calving glaciers are a reward for the patient, while brown bears and mountain goats along the shoreline are badges of honor for the lucky few. More common are whales, and humpback sightings can number in the dozens when conditions are right, especially near the mouth of the bay. Cruise ship entertainment functions (including the casino) won't operate while inside the national park, but park rangers narrate the journey, staff an information desk and offer presentations.