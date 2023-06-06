A Night at the Ice Hotel in Norway With Saga Cruises

Our experience

The igloo itself is a phenomenal piece of engineering; at 2,500 square metres, it’s the largest in Norway and the northernmost in the world. There was a sense of excitement as we marvelled at the sculptures, which change every year, and the ice wedding chapel. The bedrooms, such as they are, are 30 enchanting little caves off a corridor of ice, each one with a curtain instead of a door and a sleeping platform made of ice and strewn with reindeer pelts. There are no windows. You don’t clutter up your bedroom with possessions, mainly because things would freeze; they go in a locker instead. Dinner is in the main lodge, which is built to resemble a Sami tent, with a roaring fire under a high, pointed ceiling. Most people had reindeer stew, which received effusive praise, although I opted for salmon, which was excellent. Vegetarian dishes are available on request.

There was a strange sense of anticipation over dinner; it’s odd, being on a tour where the main part of the experience is sleeping. I didn’t want to go to bed early and I certainly didn’t want to drink much as it was a long, cold schlep from the ‘bedroom’ to the loo, which is in the main lodge. A few of us went for a walk under the moonlight, tramping down through snowy fields to the Alta river, which gushed along under a thick layer of ice, dark forest on the other side. The aurora didn’t appear for us but the crisp snow, the cold air, the glittering stars and the monochrome, moonlit landscape were magical in themselves. But the moment of bed time could be put off no longer. Thermals, hats and gloves on, into the sleeping bags and onto the ice platform, with its rather smelly reindeer skins.

First problem: the light in our little cave was embedded inside a column of ice so I couldn’t turn it off. I need total blackout to sleep. Second problem: it was so still. The air didn’t move. The ice walls muffled all sound. I could hear my own heartbeat. I wasn’t cold, as such, just uncomfortable. Every time I shuffled around in my sleeping bag, my hat came off. I tried every trick to get to sleep (meditating, counting reindeer), gave my poor partner an angry kick for gentle snoring, raged quietly for a bit and in the end, resorted to a sleeping tablet.

I woke at 6 a.m., toasty but stiff and bleary eyed. I pulled on my boots and walked past the goblins and ice squirrels into the main building, where it was warm and cosy, the fire still crackling, the blue dawn just beginning to break outside. I had to laugh; every armchair in the lounge was occupied with a rather grumpy Saga guest; clearly, a lot had not lasted the course in the igloo. We fell on the hot breakfast buffet like a pack of hungry wolves, probably all longing for the same thing: the hot showers back onboard the ship and a soft bed.