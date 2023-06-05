1. Naturalists and Guides are Excellent

When it comes to expedition cruising, your naturalists and guides make or break your experience. After all, these are the people who are with you virtually all day, every day.

On a Silversea Galapagos cruise, most have been working in the Galapagos for years, and nearly all of them are Ecuadorian. They know the area better than pretty much anyone, from San Cristobal Island to the tiniest of islets that dot this amazing archipelago. They'll tell you how each island was formed, point out the distinctions that create interesting geological features and know the difference between every tree, plant and shrub.

In the Galapagos, it's all about the wildlife, and your guides have you covered here, too. On our Silver Origin sailing, we were impressed by how the guides knew which species spend time in which areas, and they could explain (and warn) about behaviors we might see. For example, ahead of a snorkel, they warned that the seals can get friendly and occasionally a little aggressive -- and explained how to differentiate between playful and dominant behavior. In the water, when those seals approached us and blew bubbles in our faces, we knew to make bubbles with our own flippers to keep playing the game.

We didn't have a "dud" of a guide the whole trip -- something that often happens on expeditions ships where so many guides are part of the experience. (They even brilliantly handled tours with a group that included a particularly rambunctious and curious preteen, answering all his questions and trying to make sure the rest of the group wasn't affected by his behavior.) This is a testament to Silversea's long dedication to sailing and hiring in the area.