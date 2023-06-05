Truth & Fable Women's Maxi Dress

This elegant monochrome evening dress is perfect for formal nights on your next cruise holiday. Dress it up with heels and accessories and wrap a shawl around your shoulders for cooler nights out on deck. We love the off-the-shoulder style and fashionable polka-dot print.

Women's White Linen Blazer

This classic and versatile white blazer should form a staple piece in your cruise wardrobe. Team with cargo trousers or jeans for an informal look while in port or onboard during the day or wear to add a sophisticated finish to your evening attire.

Lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket

This lightweight-hooded jacket is perfect for staying dry in port in destinations such as Northern Europe, including the British Isles and Norwegian Fjords, Alaska and New England and Canada, where cooler, sometimes damp, weather is common. This rain-resistant jacket is available in several colours, though we especially love the vibrant yellow version.

Ray-Ban Classic Black Wayfarer Sunglasses

Look cool around the pool or while sightseeing in port with these classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses. The unisex style is available in several colours, including black, tortoise shell and brown, with a variety of lens options.

Nautica Classic Fit Shirts

Wrinkle-resistant performance dress shirts can cost a pretty penny. Some of our favourite brands typically sell for upwards of £100, so we were delighted when we spotted this highly-rated classic Nautica button-down shirt for a fraction of that. This cotton number resists wrinkles and is machine washable, making it ideal for dressier occasions onboard your next cruise. (After all, most cruise cabins don't have irons.) You'll be the one looking sharp as an anchor in your crisp, wrinkle-free shirt during dinner.

Lacoste Sliders

Now that you're an adult with enough money to pay for your cruise fare, isn't it time you upgraded from Crocs to, erm, crocs? These Lacoste slides are perfect for cruising because you can wear them in the shower, on the pool deck, on the beach or to the spa. Add a polo shirt and some slacks, and they'll pass muster during mealtimes, too. At less than the cost of two days' gratuities for select sizes, they're a veritable steal.

Cruise Critic is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.