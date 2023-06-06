Afternoon Tea on Cunard Cruises

Whether you're a Brit craving something more proper than your morning cuppa or an American wanting to try a quintessentially English experience, you're covered.

With Cunard, afternoon tea is offered every day -- even on port days -- on all ships, and it's a great way to get your caffeine and clotted cream fix.

Ambiance

Afternoon tea is held in the Queen's Room -- a lovely, bright and airy lounge with an air of regality that's conveyed by a blue and gold color palette. Passengers begin gathering in front of the doors about 20 minutes before they open and seat themselves on a first-come, first-served basis at small tables for two, three and four, surrounding a central stage and dance floor area where a musician plays relaxing piano or harp music.

It's rare that any tables are left empty, so be sure to get there early.

Meals

The menu consists of Cunard's own blend of tea, made especially for the line by Twinings. (Earl Grey and Assam are available as alternatives.) Unlimited cups are poured by white-gloved waiters between rounds of finger sandwiches (roast beef, tomato and cheese, cucumber), pastries (fruit and meringue tart, lemon curd, chocolate doughnut puff with hazelnut spread and cream) and scones (fruit or plain) with clotted cream and jam.

Menu

Queens Room Afternoon Tea Menu

Please note that this is a sample menu only and subject to change at any time.

Price

Afternoon tea is free of charge for all passengers and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Which Cunard Cruise Ships Have Afternoon Tea?

Afternoon tea can be found onboard all three of Cunard's ships.