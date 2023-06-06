Alaska Cruise Ports: Historic Towns and Big Nature in Spades

Consider an Alaska Cruise Tour

Want to get an even bigger taste of Alaska's natural wonders? Consider a cruise tour. One-way Gulf of Alaska itineraries are the best option for Alaska touring, as they begin or end in Alaska. On either end of your sailing, you can tour on your own or book a cruise tour that combines a cruise and a land tour, which usually runs three to seven nights. Popular destinations include Denali National Park (for wildlife viewing) or Talkeetna (best place for Denali views and cool eats). Cruise tour land packages are also available to spots like Anchorage, the Kenai Peninsula and Canada's Yukon Territory.

Spring for a Balcony Cabin on Your Alaska Cruise

While you might not be sunning yourself to a stunning shade of bronze on an Alaska cruise, you and everyone on board will want to take in the scenery. That makes having your own balcony a prime piece of real estate, especially near Denali National Park, portions of the Inside Passage or Tracy Arm Fjord. This is particularly true on big ships.

Weather Is Unpredictable in Alaska

Temperatures in Alaska can change considerably from one destination to the next. That includes warm days, where even being near a glacier or a passing cloud (or socked-in rain) can make things chilly. Dress in layers of clothing so that you can peel off (or add on) slowly as the thermometer dictates. You will want to pack a bathing suit and a very warm fleece jacket -- and you'll likely wear both at different times. Waterproof clothing, from jackets to shoes to pants, is never a bad idea for those looking to explore away from the main tourist streets.

Seasick Prone? Beware and Plan Carefully.

Seas in Alaska are choppiest on Gulf of Alaska itineraries where waters are open. Alternatively, Inside Passage cruises in Alaska tend to be calmer as the waters are protected. If you're intent on a Gulf of Alaska cruise, book a northbound route so you'll cruise the Gulf at the end of the trip when you have your sea legs. If you get seasick easily, also think twice about round-trip cruises from Seattle that spend days cruising in the open ocean.

Be Prepared if Hiking or Trekking in Alaska

A waterproof backpack with bug spray, bear spray, bottled water and snacks is practically a necessity in the State. Come prepared, and always check trail conditions with locals or tourist information centers first before setting out.

Bug Spray Is a Must for Anyone Cruising to Alaska

The mosquito is often jokingly referred to as the state bird, and for good reason: the ubiquitous little pests are everywhere, and love to take a chunk out of well-fed cruisers primarily at dawn or dusk.

Avoid the Cruise Crowds and Travel During Alaska's Shoulder Season

To minimize joining the masses during high season, consider a shoulder-season sailing (in late April, May or September), or select a ship that embarks midweek. Saturday and Sunday cruise departures tend to be busiest during the summer months, particularly for families with children.

Consider the Size of Your Ship if Alaska's Scenery Is Important to You

Some ships will have naturalists onboard, particularly in Glacier Bay. Conditions can sometimes prevent ships from reaching the glaciers, particularly in Tracy Arm Fjord. That's especially true of large ships, so consider a small ship cruise to Alaska, like UnCruise or Silversea, if those glaciers are high on your must-see list.