Allure of the Seas Tour

The Port of Galveston-based Allure of the Seas has been tempting travelers to the oceans since 2010. With 19 restaurants, 13 bars and countless attractions and entertainment venues -- including rock-climbing walls, an ice rink and amphitheater -- the 5,484-passenger Royal Caribbean ship has something for ever type of traveler.
Allure of the Seas' Central Park appeals to cruisers looking for an upmarket meal or pre-dinner drinks in luscious surroundings. Allure of the Seas' casino is substantial, drawing gamblers with a dazzling array of slot machines, table games, a bar and lounge area and a poker room, while the children's facilities are some of the best at sea.
Explore our Cruise Critic members' photo gallery below and discover your next Allure of the Seas vacation here.
Allure of the Seas' Boardwalk features the Oasis-class hallmark of a revolving carousel. Pictured by elahM with the line's Boardwalk-facing Baclony cabins in the background.
Cruise Critic member mattb31 also captures the Coney Island-inspired Allure of the Seas Boardwalk, featuring a games arcade and ice-cream parlor.
Xldon has shared an image of Allure of the Seas' fantastic kids' splash area -- demonstrating why parents struggle to tear their little ones away!
Skeeterpoo captures Allure of the Seas' zipline and ice-skating in action.
The ice rink -- within Allure of the Seas' Entertainment Zone, one of the ship's seven 'neighborhoods' -- is open for skating sessions during the day and energetic ice show in the evening. Allure of the Seas' Cruise Compass -- the ship's daily program -- provides information on show times.
The show-stopping Allure of the Seas' Aquatheater Suite offers spectacular views of entertainment at the aft amphitheater from the wraparound balconies. The two-bedroom AquaTheater Suites are breathtaking, with a marble entranceway, two separate rooms and two bathrooms, including one with a tub. The balconies are almost as large as the inside space, featuring 180-degree views of the Boardwalk, the AquaTheater, rock-climbing wall and ocean.
astans5759 has shared a photo from a Deck 8 Allure of the Seas' Aquatheater Suite during a showing of Oceanaria.
vamortensen shares a photo that demonstrates the size of the Allure of the Seas' Aquatheater Suite wraparound balcony, flanked by a climbing wall.
Active types are kept busy onboard Allure of the Seas with a range of free and extra-fee activities to try out. Cruise Critic member ** Dallas Gemini** shared a photo of Allure of the Seas' spacious mini-golf course, Allure Dunes.
For passengers keen to snoop behind the pass, a behind-the-scenes ship tour is a offers the chance to see chefs at work in galley. Art007 has shared a photo of Allure of the Seas All Access Tour.
Have you sailed on Harmony of the Seas or another cruise ship? Share your review and photos with us to be in with a chance of being featured in our members ship tour series.