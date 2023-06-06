Price, Inclusions and Booking Policies

AmaWaterways and Emerald Cruises are very similarly priced across all cabin categories and are very similar in terms of inclusions and amenities. They sell their itineraries on a cruise-only or airfare included basis, offer airport transfers and include wine, beer and soda with lunch and dinner.

The most notable difference is that Emerald includes gratuities in its fares, and AmaWaterways does not. This is down to the line's Australian heritage, where the tipping culture is not nearly as entrenched as it is in North America and passengers from Down Under -- along with Brits, to whom the line is also marketed -- feel happier not having to worry about how much, or whom, to tip at the end of the cruise.

With the number of deals and promotions offered by both lines throughout the year, it is difficult to compare like-for-like prices, but they are pretty much the same. And fares also vary depending on the time cruises are booked and the date of sailing.

Both lines require payment of a nonrefundable deposit to secure a booking. Passengers with both lines lose the deposit for cancellations more than 90 days before sailing. AmaWaterways has a slightly more generous scale of penalties with passengers forfeiting 35 percent of the fare for cancellations 60 to 89 days before the sailing, 50 percent for canceling 30 to 59 days before, 80 percent for cancellations between seven and 29 days before sailing and the full fare for cancellations of a week or less before the departure date. Emerald imposes a forfeit of 35 percent of the fare for canceling between 60 to 90 days before departure, 50 percent for cancellations between 30 and 59 days and the total fare for cancellations less than 29 days before sailing.

AmaWaterways and Emerald offer no-fly cruise prices for passengers who want to make alternative travel arrangements. This is ideal for travelers who might be spending time in other countries before the cruise. In mainland Europe, there are extensive flights to embarkation points, and a very efficient rail network. And, for passengers joining from a tour of the U.K., options included traveling to mainland Europe via the Eurostar train from London, with onward rail travel to the ship.

In 2017, Emerald Cruises introduced a guarantee that provides a refund of up to $475 per day for up to seven days, or $3,325 per person, for issues that include the ship being unable to sail due to high or low water levels, mechanical breakdowns or industrial action affecting the sailing. The policy is free and applies to cruises sold in all markets.