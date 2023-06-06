AmaWaterways vs. Scenic

Price, Inclusions and Booking Policies

Pricewise, Scenic cruises are more expensive -- at least $500 on a July 2018 seven-night Danube sailing and $1,000 or so on other itineraries -- due to the all-inclusive nature of its vacations. The fares include unlimited premium brand drinks from the bar, as well as a stocked mini-bar in every cabin and all gratuities. AmaWaterways includes wine, beer and soda with lunch and dinner and, from 2018, a new complimentary "sip and sail" cocktail hour. All other drinks from the bar cost extra.

In terms of gratuities, all are included with Scenic, which also has butler service for all cabins (although the amount of service can depend on your cabin). AmaWaterways has a recommended gratuity of 3 euros per passenger, per day for the cruise manager and 12 euros per passenger, per day for the crew on European cruises, which is divided up equally among the ship's personnel. Gratuities on most vessels, but not all, may be charged on credit card as well as cash. On Vietnam and Cambodia cruises, the recommendation is $2 per person, per day for the cruise director and $10 per person, per day for the crew, and on Africa cruises between $65 to $80 per cabin for the cruise.

Both lines require a deposit at the time of booking and have a sliding scale of cancellation penalties that are very similar. Passengers with both lines lose their deposit for cancellations more than 90 days before departure. AmaWaterways operates a more generous scale of cancellation fees with passengers forfeiting 35 percent of the fare for cancellations 60 to 89 days before the sailing, 50 percent for canceling 30 to 59 days before, 80 percent for cancellations between seven and 29 days before sailing and the full fare for cancellations of a week or less before the departure date. With Scenic you lose your deposit for cancellations more than 90 days before departure, 50 percent from 62 to 90 days and loss of the full fare for canceling 61 days or less before the date of sailing.

In 2016, Scenic launched an industry first with a guarantee that provides a refund of up to $750 per day for up to seven days, or $5,250 per person, for issues that include the ship being unable to sail due to high or low water levels, mechanical breakdowns or industrial action affecting the sailing. The policy is free, but it should be noted that it only applies to cruises sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Choose Scenic if you want to go all-inclusive or are worried about disruptions

The fares might be higher, but if you enjoy your drinks and don't want to worry about tipping, then Scenic will suit you. It also provides peace of mind with its included insurance policy for cruise disruptions.

Explore Scenic Cruises Discover

Choose AmaWaterways if you prefer to pay for your drinks as you go

If you're a light drinker and enjoy a glass of wine or two with dinner, then AmaWaterways is the best choice as you won't be subsidising other passengers and paying, through your higher fare, for beverages that you don't consume.