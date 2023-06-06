AmaWaterways vs. Viking River Cruises

How Do the Two Lines Compare for Shore Excursions?

Viking River Cruises and AmaWaterways include at least one shore excursion in every port you visit. Excursions are typically guided by local experts who know the port's culture and history well and speak English almost perfectly. Both lines also offer premium excursions, which come at an additional cost. These excursions generally are limited to small groups and take you into smaller venues or provide immersive experiences that expose passengers to a port's culture and tradition on a deeper, often hands-on, level.

Modern coaches provide the primary mode of transportation for each, though Viking's are branded with the cruise line's logo and photos of the ships or exotic locations (making them easily identifiable among the crowd), while only some of AmaWaterways' buses are branded.

Both cruise lines use a QuietVox system during excursions, where the tour guide speaks into a headset while passengers listen on receivers. This allows passengers to go at their own pace while still hearing the guide.

Choose AmaWaterways if you want more active time in ports

AmaWaterways excursions generally have three levels: a gentle-walking group, the general group and the active group. Most passengers go with the general offering, which usually combines tour buses, some walking and guided exploration of the top sites. Gentle tours are designed for those who need a slower pace or have mobility issues. These tours involve little walking, and destinations are mostly seen by bus or other vehicles. Those looking to get their hearts pumping might choose an active tour, which could include a little more mileage or climbs up stairs or other steep inclines, or the pace might simply be slightly faster.

Boats in the AmaWaterways fleet also offer bikes, which can be used in port as part of an excursion or for solo exploration. Bikers are required to wear helmets. AmaWaterways also has a partnership with Backroads, an active touring company. Select sailings on the Danube, Rhine, Douro, Seine and Garonne include longer bike rides to -- and even between -- ports. Backroads even provides the high-end bikes for these sailings, set up for each person ahead of time based on factors like height, weight and cycling style.

Choose Viking if you want some off-the-beaten-path options

Viking River Cruises invests in finding some unique shore excursions. You might go truffle hunting in Bordeaux or cognac blending in Camus, for example. Viking also has an impressive lineup of partners, including Masterpiece Theatre, so passengers could elect to visit Highclere Castle, where "Downton Abbey" was shot, and get behind-the-scenes exclusive access as part of a cruise land extension for Paris and Normandy cruises.