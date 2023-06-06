American Table and American Feast on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Meals

American Table

American Table's menu items include shrimp cocktail, veggie spring rolls and marinated chicken tenders as starters; seared tilapia, veal parmesan, baked ziti and a vegetarian dish as entrees; grill items like chicken breast, pork chops and flat iron steak; and sides that feature baked or whipped potatoes, steamed broccoli, and corn and vegetable succotash.

For dessert, diners can choose from chocolate melting cake, passion fruit flan, coconut lime cake, fruit or cheese plates and a selection of ice cream.

American Feast

The menu for American Feast varies slightly by the length of the sailing. Cruises of six nights or more offer broiled Maine lobster tail as an entree option; passengers on voyages of five nights or fewer won't see lobster on their list. Other items on the menu for longer sailings include fried oysters, mushroom cream soup and baby spinach salad as appetizers; spaghetti carbonara, seared striped bass, slow-cooked prime rib and a vegetarian option as mains; and pork, steak, salmon and chicken as grill selections.

On shorter sailings, dishes might be truffled risotto, baked stuffed mushrooms, chilled strawberry bisque and asparagus cream soup for starters; blue crab ravioli, oven-baked Japanese sea bass, grilled jumbo shrimp, barbecued St. Louis spare ribs or zucchini and eggplant parmigiana as mains; and pork, steak, salmon and chicken as grill selections.

Desserts are the same for all sailings, regardless of length. Options include vanilla creme brulee, melted chocolate hazelnut cake, chocolate melting cake, coffee cream cake, fruit and cheese plates, and a selection of ice cream.