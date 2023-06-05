What are the pros and cons of a nonrefundable cruise deposit?

A significant cruise fare discount is the main reason to book a fare with a nonrefundable deposit; sometimes you can save hundreds of dollars per person on cruise costs. Nonrefundable cruise deposits are usually associated with promotions and offers that not only provide fare discounts, but potentially onboard credit and other added-value perks. If you are comfortable taking the risk, these rewards can pay off once onboard.

Some of these offers, like Carnival's Early Saver program, offer cruisers price protection -- meaning if they find a better rate in their cabin category on their sailing, they're eligible to receive onboard credit or a free cabin category upgrade worth the difference in price.

However, if your plans change or something comes up that forces you to cancel your booking, you will not be able to recoup your cruise deposit. Change fees can be incurred if you decide to change ship or sail date with a nonrefundable deposit option.

Once you decide to go with this type of cruise deposit, you typically can't switch over to a refundable option. Depending on the cruise line, if you do decide to cancel, your deposit will likely be issued to you in the form of a future cruise credit (less a cancellation fee), in place of a cash refund.