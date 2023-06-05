Are Cruise Ships Allowed in Venice? Background on a Historic Port With an Uncertain Future

Cruise Ships Come to Venice

Marittima Cruise Port, located on one of Venice's main islands, is among the biggest and best in the Mediterranean thanks to its efficient rail, road and even water taxi links to Marco Polo international airport less than 10 miles away. It was built in the 19th century for freight ships and eventually become home to ferries -- until the idea of shorter holidays at sea emerged in the 1970s when cheap air travel put transatlantic cruise liners out of business.

By 1990, the number of cruise passengers visiting Venice was around 200,000, rising to nearly 350,000 by 2000. Now, the figure is well over 1.75 million a year. Cruise ships sail to and from the state-of-the-art Marittima Cruise Terminal along the scenic Giudecca Canal, which gives passengers an elevated view of St. Mark's Square and the beautiful coral-pink Doge's Palace.

The boom has its roots in the millions invested in the Marittima terminal and transport links in 1997 -- not even the 2008 global recession could stop it. Now, cruise ships are an integral part of the Venetian economy, creating thousands of jobs in the provision of ships that embark each week, as well as in maintenance, repairs -- and of course tourism.

Mainstream ocean cruise lines -- such as Norwegian, Carnival, Royal Caribbean and MSC -- have ships that call on Venice, and as of 2020, ships such as Royal Caribbean's 2,000-passenger Rhapsody of the Seas and the 2,679-passenger MSC Opera homeport there. (Smaller ships often dock at San Basilio Pier on the canal, just outside the main Marittima buildings and within a few minutes' walk of Venice's palaces and churches spanning the 15th through 17th centuries.)

"It is incredibly popular, particularly with American tourists," says Tom Boardley, secretary general at CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association), who is based in Brussels. "A lot of ships homeport in Venice; that is where passengers arrive and leave and often they spend time in Venice before and after their trip. The cruise industry is very good to Venice and lots of people want cruise ships to stay. The Fathers of the City don't want to lose the cruise industry."

But, in recent years, locals have protested that overtourism is turning Venice into a theme park where they can no longer afford to live. They have used shopping trolleys and prams to block the streets in demonstrations against overcrowding and have called for fewer day-trippers and more people staying several nights in the city supporting restaurants and hotels.

Groups such as Generazione '90, young people who say the city is becoming a living museum, want to stop new licenses for tourist apartments, to limit tourist numbers allowed into the city and are in support of the No Big Ships campaign.