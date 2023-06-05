Are Dolphin Tours Humane?

Sea Change for Dolphin Tours

The concern is part of a growing trend toward many animal-oriented tourist attractions. TripAdvisor has already stopped selling tickets to hundreds of zoos, parks and aquariums that violate its new animal welfare policy. It has also produced guidelines to help travelers make informed and responsible choices about visiting places where wild animals are on show.

In 2019, UK-based Virgin Holidays -- which is launching its first cruise ship Scarlet Lady in 2020 -- announced it would no longer sell tickets to attractions featuring captive whales and dolphins and encourage customers to see animals in the wild. The decision follows that of fellow UK company Thomas Cook, which stopped selling tickets to parks housing killer whales in 2018.

Joe Thompson, Virgin Holidays' managing director, said: "Virgin Holidays has decided to stop selling and promoting captive cetacean (whale and dolphin) experiences, as we look to focus on offering customers more natural, at-distance encounters with these animals. This decision means that we will be ending our long term partnerships with the likes of SeaWorld, Discovery Cove and other similar facilities."

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the largest animal rights organization in the world, has also produced a fact sheet about the marine mammal industry. It points out that in the wild, dolphins swim up to 60 miles a day in large groups, or pods, and dive to depths of hundreds of feet. It also warns that many facilities use dolphins that are torn from their families in the wild, including babies which typically stay with their mothers for up to six years.

A PETA spokesperson said: "In captivity they're confined to chemically treated concrete pools. This is especially traumatic for them since they communicate through sonar. Captive dolphins are often housed in incompatible groups, and because of the cramped conditions of their enclosures, they're unable to escape conflicts. Many illnesses can be passed from dolphins to human visitors, including viral, fungal and bacterial infections such as salmonella.

"Although captive dolphins in the United States are afforded some minimal protections, programs outside the U.S. are often governed by few, if any, laws. Throughout the Caribbean, dolphins are kept in small pools or polluted sea pens. Debris and trash left in or near these pools, such as plastic bags, sunglasses, or the paper used to wrap the 'fish food,' can be ingested by the animals, causing gastrointestinal problems or even death."