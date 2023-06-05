Art Classes on Cruise Ships

Celebrity Cruises

Scrapbooking is not just for your grandma anymore. Celebrity offers scrapbooking classes, often on sea days, where travelers of all ages can put together themed pages to house favorite memories from their trip. Travelers can take the book home and fill it with their vacation photos. All the necessary supplies are included.

If you're interested in crafting something from glass, sign up for one of the glassblowing classes on the line's three ships (Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Eclipse) that have the glass studio. Several classes are offered on each sailing where instructors help travelers of all ages create their own masterpiece.