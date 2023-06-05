Get creative the next time you're at sea. In an effort to expand onboard entertainment offerings, cruise lines are adding an assortment of art-themed activities from art studios to painting classes. If you're interested in art classes on cruise ships, here's what to expect from the major cruise lines.
Scrapbooking is not just for your grandma anymore. Celebrity offers scrapbooking classes, often on sea days, where travelers of all ages can put together themed pages to house favorite memories from their trip. Travelers can take the book home and fill it with their vacation photos. All the necessary supplies are included.
If you're interested in crafting something from glass, sign up for one of the glassblowing classes on the line's three ships (Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Eclipse) that have the glass studio. Several classes are offered on each sailing where instructors help travelers of all ages create their own masterpiece.
Crystal's Odyssey Art at Sea program provides travelers with the opportunity to try out painting, sculpting and craft making on select sailings. For a fee, passengers can hone their skills with the help of talented guest instructors.
Some of the line's many enrichment lectures delve into the world of art history and specific artistic techniques.
The Artist Loft aboard Oceania's Marina and Riviera is a space where aspiring artists can hone their skills and test their craft at sea. Talented instructors serve as "artists in residence," and participants can try painting, drawing sketches or putting together collages. For best results, don't miss the first class and make a point to attend all subsequent classes in order to finish a project onboard.
Watercolor painting classes are a popular activity during sea days aboard most of P&O Cruises' ships. Dedicated instructors help participants finish their masterpieces.
On many of its river cruise sailings, Uniworld flies in an expert photographer or artist to lead free classes for passengers. Travelers can learn how to find the right lighting and angles for their photos and how to edit them for online or print use. Painting and sketch classes are even more special when conducted on the top deck as the world floats by. The paint and wine workshops are, of course, especially popular.