From Celebrity to Azamara: Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey

Azamara’s first two ships -- Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey -- started out as part of the Celebrity Cruises fleet, after parent company RCCL acquired the Spain-based cruise line Pullmantur and transferred the ships from Pullmantur to Celebrity. (Royal Caribbean Group owned Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity, Pullmantur and Azamara.)

Celebrity took on Journey and Quest -- both former Renaissance Cruises ships known among cruise fans as "R ships" – with plans to fold them into its Celebrity Xpeditions sub-brand, but then changed its mind.

"We learned that these ships don't just constitute a slightly more upscale product than Celebrity," RCG Chairman and CEO Richard Fain said at the time. "They are so distinct they deserve a line of their own."

The line was rebranded in 2009, becoming Azamara.